Fighting where we can’t win (yet)

In the coming election the we will be focussing (sic) on the Blue Wall seats where we have a chance to beat the Tories. I have no quarrel with that, although it does leave those of us who have spent most of our lives fighting Labour feeling a little bit out in the cold. I accept that the priority in this election must be to restore our position in Parliament as the third party. The penalty of being fourth has become plainly evident in the last nine years when, however sensible and relevant our parliamentarians and spokespersons have been, the media have barely noticed.

However, if (when) the prioritising of the Blue Wall has proved a resounding success, that does not mean the rest of the UK can be neglected.

Liberal Democracy is in danger, not just in this country through the shredding of the “good chaps theory of government” by Johnson and his cronies, but in other parts of the world, not least in part of Europe, South America, and, perhaps most dangerously of all, in the USA. As one of the nations that has pioneered both Liberalism and Democracy, we, the inheritors of the tradition, have a duty to fight for its survival.

For this reason, I believe it is important to use the coming election, not to attract votes for token candidates of whom the electorate might never hear of again, but to attract activists who are inspired by our values – once they know what they are.

So we should not waste the “free post” which is the great gift of general election to distribute leaflets excessively highlighting the families, hobbies, virtues and worthiness of our candidates and how they will fight valiantly for the re-gilding of the town-hall clock and other hot local topics. Rather we need to spell out the values that are fundamental to Liberalism. I suggest the following five areas.

A Fairer Britain

Britain is one of the most unequal societies in the developed world. At the top are a few with immense wealth. At the base children live in poverty though most live in families with at least one working adult, our Health Service is starved of resources and our schools are crumbling and underfunded, limiting the chances of many for a fulfilling life. Our care services are totally inadequate.

We are still one of the riches countries in the world, so this is not acceptable.

Liberal Democrats would fund the health, education and care services properly and provide a much more generous social security safety net for those, deserving or not, who fall through the cracks.

Yes, of course, this will have to be paid for. But don’t be fooled by the argument of artificially created fiscal rules. With fairer taxation we can afford it, as most similar developed economies do.

An International Partner

Liberal Democrats do not regard foreigners as enemies. We believe that Britain should play a full and responsible part in international organisation such as the UN and World Health Organisation and uphold treaties such as the Paris Accord.

We will champion the Human Rights Act and the Strasbourg Court and restore the Overseas Aid bill. Our aim is to work with others to create world in which everyone has the opportunity to lead a decent life.

Local Decisions by and for Local People

Britain is one of the most centralised countries in the world. This means that so much of what the government says, does and spends money on relates to London and the south east rather than other parts of the country. Liberal Democrats want this sort of expenditure fairly distributed and its use decided locally.

We want to see our local government strengthened, brought closer to the people, and decisions shared with local people.

Co-operation

Our over-all aim is to promote co-operation rather than competition, in the workplace, between London and the Regions and nations of the UK, in Europe and internationally. In the commercial world we want to see employees guaranteed a say in how their organisations are run and, where appropriate, a share in the profits.

Root and Branch reform

We recognise that our political institutions are no longer fit for purpose. Piecemeal patching is no longer sufficient.

We need fundamental changes to ensure that parliament actually controls the executive and not vice versa, a rationally constituted second chamber, a fairer electoral system, entrenched rights to devolved administrations and local government, protection for the BBC and other public service broadcasters, a more varied press responsible to owners who live and pay taxes in this country, the independence of our courts and judges.

We need a system that will endure, perhaps established with cross-party agreement via a Royal Commission advised by Citizens’ Assemblies.

Yes, I know, that’s very wordy and would probably fill three leaflets: who’s going to read all that idealistic garbage? And we need to be careful to abide by the regulations as to what is permitted in election literature and reply slips. However, I’m sure our expert leaflet designers can cut down the verbiage and break it up with some illustrations. Remember, the objective is to attract not votes but committed activists who will say: ”Yes, that ‘speaks to my condition’” and step forward to help us build a Liberal future.

I look forward to reading comments, criticisms and suggestions.

* Peter Wrigley is a member of Batley and Spen Liberal Democrats and blogs as keynesianliberal.blogspot.com