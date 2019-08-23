Former Labour Sheffield Hallam MP arrested on suspicion of fraud – BBC

The BBC reports:

MP Jared O’Mara has been arrested on suspicion of fraud, according to multiple sources.

The independent MP for Sheffield Hallam was arrested at the same time as his chief of staff Gareth Arnold, the BBC’s Next Episode Podcast found.

Electronic equipment was confiscated in the South Yorkshire Police inquiry, the BBC also understands.

Mr O’Mara did not respond to requests for comment while Mr Arnold said he had “no comment”.

Both have been released under investigation.

South Yorkshire Police would not confirm details of either man’s arrest.