Former Labour Sheffield Hallam MP arrested on suspicion of fraud – BBC

MP Jared O’Mara has been arrested on suspicion of fraud, according to multiple sources.
The independent MP for Sheffield Hallam was arrested at the same time as his chief of staff Gareth Arnold, the BBC’s Next Episode Podcast found.
Electronic equipment was confiscated in the South Yorkshire Police inquiry, the BBC also understands.
Mr O’Mara did not respond to requests for comment while Mr Arnold said he had “no comment”.
Both have been released under investigation.
South Yorkshire Police would not confirm details of either man’s arrest.
A spokesman for Sheffield Hallam Liberal Democrats said:
We have been calling for the resignation of Jared O’Mara for a long time. With crucial votes coming up in Westminster, the people of Sheffield Hallam need an MP they can count on to fight Boris Johnson’s Brexit plans and to stand up for local communities.
Formerly a Labour MP, Jared O’Mara’s term as an MP has been mired in controversy and he has stated his intention to resign in September when Parliament sits again after the holiday period.
