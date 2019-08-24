Peter Wrigley

Say no to HS2

By | Sat 24th August 2019 - 11:43 am

I suspect a lot of leading Liberal Democrats have been railway buffs from childhood and will be appalled at the suggestion that the HS2 scheme might be scrapped. I am not a railway buff, though I confess to a brief period as an Iain Allen train spotter.

However, way back in 2014 a fellow Liberal Democrat, Quentin Macdonald, moved a resolution at our Yorkshire and Humberside Region annual conference which proposed what seemed to me a very convincing, and much less costly, alternative which he had developed with another railway expert, Colin Elliff. This they called High Speed UK. It had a much higher degree of connectivity with the existing network than HS2, hence being of much greater value to a whole series of northern towns and cities, rather than just Birmingham, and, if the links ever get built, Manchester, Liverpool, Wigan, Sheffield and Leeds and York.

Details of the scheme can be found here.

Christian Woolmar, sometime aspirant Labour candidate for the mayoralty of London, has a highly critical article in the London Review of Books which is well worth a read, even if he is from another party. Find it here.

My own inexpert opinion is that HS2, if it goes ahead, is more likely to suck enterprise out of our region to London, rather than energise the Northern Powerhouse. I hope our policy teams and influential figures will look at these more reasoned arguments for scrapping the scheme, rather than letting boyhood enthusiasms carry them into supporting what I feel is in essence a vanity project.

* Peter Wrigley is a former candidate in both Westminster and European elections and is currently president of Batley and Spen liberal Democrats

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

2 Comments

  • John Marriott 24th Aug '19 - 11:57am

    YES! Say No to HS2 but Yes to HS3, if that really does mean a new line across the Pennines from Liverpool/Manchester (are you listening, Mr Burnham?) to Leeds/Newcastle.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 24th Aug - 11:57am
    YES! Say No to HS2 but Yes to HS3, if that really does mean a new line across the Pennines from Liverpool/Manchester (are you listening,...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 24th Aug - 11:52am
    Thomas, thank you for replying fully and usefully to my earlier query. I have long been interested in your ideas on our economic and industrial...
  • User AvatarNigel Sarbutts 24th Aug - 11:51am
    Absolutely. This party is famous for evidence based policy making. There is not a scrap of evidence that HS2 would close the North/South divide. No...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 24th Aug - 11:45am
    Left-of-centre Liberalism can appeal to all classes, when we make sufficiently plain what our values and our agreed policies are. However, just as our councillors...
  • User AvatarNonconformistradical 24th Aug - 11:15am
    @Thomas "Nonconformistradical – British businesses and industries need to embrace the Internet of thing in order to remain competitive internationally in the future. " That...
  • User AvatarDenis Loretto 24th Aug - 11:04am
    I cannot see any chance of putting together a Commons majority for revoking Article 50.
Sat 24th Aug 2019
12:00
Pizza and Politics with Mark Pack
Thu 29th Aug 2019
Bury BC, Radcliffe West by-election
Mon 9th Sep 2019
18:30
An Evening for Paddy