Say no to HS2

I suspect a lot of leading Liberal Democrats have been railway buffs from childhood and will be appalled at the suggestion that the HS2 scheme might be scrapped. I am not a railway buff, though I confess to a brief period as an Iain Allen train spotter.

However, way back in 2014 a fellow Liberal Democrat, Quentin Macdonald, moved a resolution at our Yorkshire and Humberside Region annual conference which proposed what seemed to me a very convincing, and much less costly, alternative which he had developed with another railway expert, Colin Elliff. This they called High Speed UK. It had a much higher degree of connectivity with the existing network than HS2, hence being of much greater value to a whole series of northern towns and cities, rather than just Birmingham, and, if the links ever get built, Manchester, Liverpool, Wigan, Sheffield and Leeds and York.

Details of the scheme can be found here.

Christian Woolmar, sometime aspirant Labour candidate for the mayoralty of London, has a highly critical article in the London Review of Books which is well worth a read, even if he is from another party. Find it here.

My own inexpert opinion is that HS2, if it goes ahead, is more likely to suck enterprise out of our region to London, rather than energise the Northern Powerhouse. I hope our policy teams and influential figures will look at these more reasoned arguments for scrapping the scheme, rather than letting boyhood enthusiasms carry them into supporting what I feel is in essence a vanity project.

* Peter Wrigley is a former candidate in both Westminster and European elections and is currently president of Batley and Spen liberal Democrats