Policy responses to the Amazon fires – a longer read for the weekend

President Macron, the UN Secretary General, London mayor Sadiq Khan and even Cristiano Renaldo have all chipped in over the last 24 hours with concern about the situation where 1/5th of the Earth’s oxygen source is located and Sao Paulo is covered in a blanket of smoke and across half of Brazil. How big is the problem, what are the implications and how do we incentivise and assist Brazil?

The figure above, from the BBC website, shows the increasing trend which feeds into the wider global concern about global warming and the resultant thawing of the Arctic, melting of glaciers such as that in the Hindu Khush that feeds 1 in 3 of the global population and the extreme weather events from heavy rains that cause flooding (from England to the current woes affecting the Indian sub-continent) and intense summer heat and often more intense winters. And witness the spate of Artic fires this year from Alaska to the Russian far north.

The immediate impact of climate change is evident across much of the world – even if not accepted by naysayers – and most pressingly by the developing world, countries without either the budgetary resources or the institutional structures in place to put together cohesive long-term stabilisation strategies in place to deal with the immediate emergency and humanitarian crises following fires and floods.

Water security – and linked to it the concept of food security, will continue to become a key issue for many nations in the next few decades and is already a concern from South Africa to California. Large swathes of the developing world have significant populations tied to Agriculture for food, employment and meagre incomes and we see regular 1-in-3 or 4 year “climate events” to use the jargon that have massive economic impact –through droughts, floods or in the case of Small States such as those in the Caribbean, hurricanes that are calculated to account for up to 20% of GDP.

Back to Brazil.

President Bolsonaro has been flippant about the issue is a climate change denier more keen on supporting the reduction of the Amazonian rainforest to support the expansion of commercial and cattle farming. His immediate response that French or possible G7 statements represent external intervention in domestic affairs and is pseudo colonialist may have some resonance among some supporters but only for so long as Brazil and neighbouring countries experience the smoke and resultant impacts on populations.

We in the developed world also need to acknowledge that the industrialisation in the West may be a cause of the climate change and that aspirational emerging economies cannot be denied the same living standards. Thus the need for effective co-ordination backed by incentive-based options for the likes of Brazil but more broadly the guzzlers in Asia and likely in the emerging sub-Sahara Africa during this century.

Policy Responses?

Brazil and other global sinks of oxygen needs to be incentivised to protect and nurture the Rain Forests because they represent a “global public good”. The Carbon Trading model that has been kicking around for almost 20 years and the EU’s Emission Trading System (EU ESTS) is the largest carbon market but there are others. I have personally seen the success of the system to help compensate for say guzzling factories in Germany or Norway but compensation through a net positive reduction of carbon through financing energy efficiency say in central America.

But clearly this is not enough.

Moral suasion and twittered “concerns” will not suffice. Nor, frankly will threats.

Short term we should help with practical assistance because this is a natural disaster that requires international assistance Financial assistance is a short and longer-term option to provide countries in central and south America with more immediate resources for emergency but also to affect policy changes. This needs to be tied to a commonly agreed framework or conditionality for the likes of Brazil so that the funds are properly targeted, spent and accountable. The UK, through the EU and the G7 should take the lead to ensure that we can spear-head practical medium-to-longer term solutions using our knowledge of aid management, financial markets, financial engineering and recent innovations in Impact Financing that tie in with the broader aims of the 2015 Paris Agreement to deal with climate change. The issue will require international co-operation and resource transfers – even if it means fighting the Trumpian unilateralism afoot. The UK’s Aid budget is larger than often argued because it often excludes a large chunk of the aid spent through the EU. We should argue for a redirection of UK and EU aid through a mix of aid and scaling up of concessional lending through both development banks – and why not tapping the bond markets given negative yields. The EU, World Bank and say the regional development banks have decades of experience in sector based Budget Support operations and we saw the EU lead a massive immediate reaction to 30-odd Low Income Countries in 2008 following the financial crises – so there are mechanisms in place to already start the process. There is no easy answer to the legitimate demands of emerging states that they should not be straddled with the “negative externalities” of western-fuelled climate change and resultant higher cost of development for them. However, equally, many such as China have made impressive strides in alternative energies and broader energy efficiency measures. And the EU for instance has a good model whereby the likes of Poland for instance have been given ample time to comply with EU law on environmental standards but also given ample assistance to help a broader clean up. International co-operation and therefore international trade is one carrot-and-stick option that can effect change – and one that Mr Macron is right to emphasise to Mr Bolsonaro.

* With experience across academia, think tanks, central banking, EU Accession and reforms across 40 developing and transition countries, Dr Rupinder Singh works with multilateral organisations and governments as an independent adviser.