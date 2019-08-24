The coming General Election

The Times today (Saturday, 24th August) published an article with the headline “Pimlico Plumbers boss Charlie Mullins turns on money tap for Jo Swinson’s Lib Dems.”
Charlie Mullins, a former high-profile Conservative donor has said that “he will help boost an election war chest being built by Jo Swinson.”.
It has been a heady few months for LibDems, following good local and EU election results and waking to the news on 31st May that a yougov poll had put the party top of a Westminster voting intention poll.
Westminster voting intention (Britain elects 30/05/2019)

LDem: 24% (+6)
Brex: 22% (+4)
Con: 19% (-5)
Lab: 19% (-5)
Grn: 8% (+2)
As Caron Lindsay, Editor of LDV, wrote at the time “it shows that a clear and simple message, communicated well, pays dividends.”
The Polls, as they are apt to do, have swung about since May. We have seen Jo Swinson take over the reins from Vince Cable for the LibDems and Boris Johnson usurping the hapless Mrs. May as the leader of the Conservative party.
Jane Dodds, leader of the Welsh LibDems, has been elected as MP for Brecon and Radnorshire. Chuka Umunna and Sarah Wollaston have come on board as LibDem members of parliament. Nick Clegg’s former seat in Sheffield Hallam is also expected to see a by-election called next month.
With Jo scheduled to meet with Jeremy Corbyn and other opposition party leaders next week to thrash out a political strategy for preventing a no-deal Brexit, we can expect a couple of months of feverish activity as Boris Johnson desperately try’s to hold on as Prime Minister.
Local Parties across the country are fast-tracking selection of parliamentary candidates under emergency rules in anticipation of a general election this year.
The EU elections saw the LibDems come out on top in London with the largest number of London’s eight European Parliament seats, taking three compared with two each for Labour and the Brexit Party, with the Greens securing one and the Conservatives and UKIP wiped out completely.
One of the biggest hurdles the party has faced in recent years in London is tactical voting with constituents open to the LibDem message, nevertheless voting Conservative or Labour for fear of letting in one of the two big parties. However, with the Conservatives in retreat across great swathes of London (outside the SW), a straight contest between LibDems and Labour in many seats could see a major revitalisation of LibDem support across the city.
As Jo Swinson told Liberator magazine “there are far more liberals than Liberal Democrats, giving the party a huge opportunity to grow by targeting them.” This is certainly true of London.
Even without a General election this year, London parties are gearing up for the Mayoral and Assembly elections in May 2020.
With a fair wind, London is poised to become a Liberal city with potentially a LibDem Mayor and a large block of the assembly. Building on our strongholds in SW London, formerly held seats are back in play not least Richmond Park held by Sarah Olney until the 2017 general election.

* Joe is a Vice-Chair of Hounslow Liberal Democrats, Chair of ALTER and PPC for Brentford and Isleworth

  • Bobby Copper 24th Aug '19 - 5:24pm

    I suspect that Charlie Foulmouth is mainly interested in publicity for his business. And he’s not too keen on paying National Insurance for his employees. Be careful Jo

  • Tom Harney 24th Aug '19 - 5:29pm

    The poll accurately reflects the current position in the country in my opinion. To translate it into votes at a General Election requires resources. There needs to be the creation of a movement. As far as I can see the answer, if there is one, lies in the internet. This has obviously been a major element of votes both the U.K. and the USA. I have no idea at all of how this is to be done. How can the internet be used to build a movement – to provide a means of enabling people to participate in the deciding of their country? How can a movement be built up so that people can communicate with each other?

