Taking a lead from the family friendly Sheffield campaign HQ

Politics and families don’t always go well together. Being active in politics, whether as a volunteer, team member or candidate often means spending time in the campaign headquarters. When you have a child with you, that often becomes a barrier that prevents you from taking part.

Here in Sheffield Hallam we have Laura Gordon as our PPC and she has a one year old little girl. That has prompted us to take a much more proactive approach to becoming a family friendly campaign HQ.

In the clerical room we have a playpen in the corner, with a playmat for newborns to lie on. In the canvass area, we have a little toddler sized table and chairs with a load of toys, books and colouring they can do. In the refreshment room we have a table for older kids to play Jenga or do colouring in too. We’ve put a changing mat in the ground floor bathroom and a high chair for feeding in the area between canvassing and clerical.

It really hasn’t taken much effort to do this – everything has been loaned or donated – and so far it’s working really well. The only problem has been stopping some adult visitors from playing with some of the better toys – the animal sounds book is a firm favourite with some of the team!

In Sheffield they’ve established a pattern of “Little Lib Dems” events, where parents can bring their kids to someone’s home each week so the adults can discuss politics while the kids play. We hope that by making the HQ family friendly we can encourage this to continue and grow.

Parents of younger children are too often excluded from politics and this is a good change we can all make in our local campaigns. Let the kids design campaign posters or play a game while the parent contributes to the campaign effort. Older kids might even enjoy the chance to do some clerical work (that’s how I started as a child!).

We also need other party reforms, like safeguarding the ability of candidates and other key team members to take leave for personal reasons, be it a new baby, a carer role or a bereavement. Those reforms are being developed now.

But let’s all take a lead from the Hallam HQ now and make our offices more open to parents and their kids too.

There are full details of how you can help Laura Gordon and the Shefiield Hallam team here.

