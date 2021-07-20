David Grace

Forty words

By | Tue 20th July 2021 - 12:37 pm

Earlier this year the Social Liberal Forum Council discussed what should be its priorities. Along with the nature of work, welfare and how citizens participate in their communities there was a hunger for a vision, an underlying narrative, something that goes beyond individual, evidence-based policies about specific issues, something you might call liberal ideology. It is pretty clear that many people in the country don’t know what Liberal Democrats stand for. We hear on the doorsteps, “We like you but we’re not sure what you’re about”.

SLF has set up a year-long project to answer this need, to produce a top-level statement of liberalism which is then unpacked into themes and principles against which individual policies should be tested and finally detailed policies on key issues for the electorate, which belong to the narrative and stand up to the test of those principles.

To kick the ball off (and possibly into the net) and as an activity for the summer sunshine, we are setting the task of describing liberalism in 40 words. Here are three attempts. Please feel free to add your own. (You’ll notice that the length has been interpreted liberally as well, but please don’t get carried away.)

  1. Liberalism empowers individuals and communities to reach their potential their own way, creating a society and state that advance this. It stands for equality, participatory democracy, active freedom, community self-help for the common good and responsibility towards all humans, the environment and all life. It requires reasoning, openness and hope.
  2. Liberalism seeks a fair, free, inclusive, diverse and equal society, where individuals have power to lead the lives they want to live, not constrained by poverty, lack of education or pressures to conform, supported by their communities and the state. We believe working together as communities, locally, nationally and internationally we can achieve better outcomes for all and to create a sustainable future for our planet.
  3. Liberalism promotes freedom of all individuals, Freedom From poverty, ignorance and conformity and the overmighty state and Freedom To be the best we can and of value to fellow citizens. Liberalism says, “Think for yourselves and work for each other”.

David Grace is a Lib Dem living in Cambridge and a long standing campaigner for nuclear disarmament. He is the Head of Office for the Social Liberal Forum,

  • Phil Wainewright 20th Jul '21 - 2:39pm

    I think 40 words is a bit on the long side (too long for a tweet for example). How about 40 characters?

    Liberalism values and empowers everyone.

  • Joe Bourke 20th Jul '21 - 3:29pm

    Liberalism is neither right wing , nor left. wing. It stands for individual freedom and a fair and just society based on social harmony, community values, International peace and care for the natural world.

