Forty-eight hours off Twitter for a good cause… #NoSafeSpaceForJewHate

By | Mon 27th July 2020 - 8:00 am

Like many people, Liberal Democrat Voice will be maintaining a Twitter silence for forty-eight hours, starting at 9 a.m. this morning, to protest Twitter’s abject failure to address the issues surrounding anti-Jewish material posted seemingly without consequence.

We won’t be silent otherwise, so for the usual selection of news and opinion, do drop in from time to time, and we’ll aim to keep our readers engaged.

And, if you’re on Twitter, why not join us? The more participants, the more pressure on Twitter to act…

