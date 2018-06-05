Four go in search of big ideas

In the recent Social Liberal Forum book, David Boyle asserts that “free trade and anti-trust lay at the heart of Liberalism and Liberal economics from the start of the party”. His essay overlaps with David Howarth’s contribution in returning Liberal and LibDem economics to its roots, rejecting the false claim that “neo-liberalism” in any way represents the liberal tradition.
David writes that: “The original Liberal idea of free trade was not a simple license to do whatever you want, if you were rich and powerful enough. It was thoroughly aware of Adam Smith’s original warning that collusion between entrenched businesses can end in “a conspiracy against the public”. Liberal free trade “was designed as a means of liberation – so that the small could challenge the big, the poor could challenge the rich with the power of the new approach, the alternative provider, the imaginative, liberating shift”.
So, what went wrong? “Over the past century, the doctrine of free trade has become its own opposite – permission for the rich to ride roughshod over the poor, an apologia for monopoly and an extractive discipline that prevents the all-important challenge from below. The global economy has turned in on itself – instead of promoting economic liberation, as Adam Smith envisaged, it has become a tool of enslavement. Not just for the underclass or for the poor in underdeveloped countries, but for all of us – and especially for our children”.
David’s essay offers his top five priorities for “21st Century Radical Liberal Economics”. Top of his list is the need to “to build an economy which challenges the big, powerful and entrenched”. Reflecting Vince Cable’s essay on digital monopoly, David wants “to challenge the monopolies and semi-monopolies which are raising prices and undermining service across the Anglo Saxon world, in the name of self-serving ‘efficiency’. Liberal economics in practice means breaking them up, and turning the systems which privilege large-scale landlordism, monopoly, huge mergers and massive inhuman corporations upside down”.
With his fellow-contributors, David Boyle is proposing a basis for LibDem economic policy which challenges the conventional wisdoms of both the neo-liberals and those who want to cut us off from the real benefits of open trade and a global economy.
It’s a good read. And, if you want to know David’s other four top priorities, all you have to do is buy the book!
David Boyle is the author of many books including with Joe Zammit-Lucia “Backlash: saving globalisation from itself” (Radix; 2018). He is a former Lib Dem parliamentary candidate. His essay “Trying to remember what Liberal economics meant” appears in “Four Go in Search of Big Ideas” available via the Social Liberal Forum website for £9-50, p &p included.
* Gordon Lishman is a member of the Federal Board.
David hasn’t mentioned the elixir of eternal youth and world peace. That’s next, I suppose.
Thank you Gordon for your excellent and succinct exposition of David Boyle’s take on the distortion of economic liberalism, such that it supports the opposite point of view; the freedom of the rich to exploit the poor, and laissez faire applied to vast wealth. I would comment that this is a particularly tough line to convince people of when the socialist alternative is all the more easy to absorb; that private monoplies will always be monopolies and thus state monopoly is the answer. I believe that the ‘missing link’ in this modern liberal view is ‘democracy’. For economic liberalism not to lead to monopoly, it is greatly dependent on the quality of democracy. Democracy needs to be of such quality that, for example, ‘crony capitalism’ can be unravelled, state procurement made less corrupt, conflicts of interest in politics & administration made more transparent, and regulation established which does not inadvertantly or otherwise entrench monopoly power, but curtails it instead. But ultimately democracy should be seen as an end in itself, for economic liberalism to work, not as something whose ‘success’ is measured solely by GDP growth, as is often the case when comparing the European system with China, for example.
And by the way the only ideologies offering the elixir of eternal youth and world peace, are state communism (hello Momentum !) and national socialism.
A good piece. The hard left are keen to write liberalism off as the discredited Neo-liberalism. The latter being a version of corporate “might is right” where every lever and institution are used to take everything Directors and Shareholders can possibly squeeze out in short termism. Or to leave every company open to being taken over from anywhere in the world, have accountants, investment managers and lawyers asset strip solid companies, move the work abroad, apply the brand to cheaply made rubbish and assemble effective monopolies.
There’s a lot more talk about migrants coming here to affect wage levels in a few industries by pence an hour, but not much said about GKN or Rover being asset stripped or Cadburys trashed and there’s many more.
I agree that GKN Rover Cadbury and others have and are being allowed to be asset stripped and that the fight over a couple of pence takes the main stage. We have become the play thing of large foriegn monopolies, to make others rich. WE in the UK could end up being the sweat shop of the World if we do not stand up to the exploitation. I remember when we were the 4th largest economy .We are now going down the scale. How long before we are out of the top 7?
With a hard Brexit ,leading to ,possibly, disaster economics the Brexit millionaires will make a killing, Democracy for the few,not the many.