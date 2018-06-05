Paul Walter

How the government tried to win hearts and minds during the Northern Ireland troubles

By | Tue 5th June 2018 - 2:16 pm


Embed from Getty Images

Available for the next 17 days on BBC iPlayer, there’s a very interesting documentary produced by BBC Northern Ireland. It chronicles the public service television adverts that were commissioned by the Northern Ireland office between 1988 and 1998.

This is obviously a genre of adverts which are relatively unknown in Great Britain. They range from toe-curling to powerful. It seems that, as the series progressed, the advertising people carried out research and there was a sophisticated effort to play on feelings about family and the opinions of women.

Anyway, see for yourself. This is an excellent documentary narrated by Eamonn Holmes and including views from those who made the adverts and people across the spectrum of Northern Ireland.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in TV and film.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMichael Berridge 5th Jun - 3:19pm
    Why did Hitler pursue the war till May 1945 when any intelligent person - let alone his generals - could see months if not years...
  • User AvatarInnocent Bystander 5th Jun - 2:49pm
    I have always believed that the break up of the great nationalised industries was to overcome the power of the unions. Maybe rightly so as...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 5th Jun - 2:28pm
    @ Paul Barker "The whole business has been a classic example of “Fake News” generated by the cosy, symbiotic relationship between The Gutter Press &...
  • User AvatarInnocent Bystander 5th Jun - 1:51pm
    I certainly agree on a reboot (and a no-holds-barred one at that) and I have no disagreement with industrial strategies but only after the miscarried...
  • User AvatarIain Sharpe 5th Jun - 1:49pm
    It seems to me that post-trial Thorpe just about got the treatment he deserved from the party and the wider world. He was acquitted but...
  • User AvatarLiberal Neil 5th Jun - 1:49pm
    If we didn't stand in elections because we didn't agree with the way things were organised, there wouldn't be many elections we would stand in!...