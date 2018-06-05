How the government tried to win hearts and minds during the Northern Ireland troubles

Available for the next 17 days on BBC iPlayer , there’s a very interesting documentary produced by BBC Northern Ireland. It chronicles the public service television adverts that were commissioned by the Northern Ireland office between 1988 and 1998.

This is obviously a genre of adverts which are relatively unknown in Great Britain. They range from toe-curling to powerful. It seems that, as the series progressed, the advertising people carried out research and there was a sophisticated effort to play on feelings about family and the opinions of women.

Anyway, see for yourself. This is an excellent documentary narrated by Eamonn Holmes and including views from those who made the adverts and people across the spectrum of Northern Ireland.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.