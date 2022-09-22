Fracking go ahead is not a coherent energy policy

Jacob Rees Mogg announced to the Commons today: ”I am glad to be able to announce that the moratorium on the extraction of shale gas is being lifted.”

This is a bizarre announcement driven by ideology that has no basis in science or economics.

It has long been apparent that Liz Truss lacks environmental credentials and ambitions. She doesn’t even have Margaret Thatcher’s grasp of global warming (who was the only prime minister in my lifetime to have a science degree). This a government that is not scientifically literate. It is parliament that is not scientifically literate with just 17% of MPs having science, engineering, technology and medicine higher education (STEM) qualifications. That compares to 46% of higher education students qualifying in 2019.

Rees Mogg said today that fracking will help with the energy crisis. He seems to think that getting shale gas is no more difficult that turning on a tap. The blunt reality is there not enough gas to make fracking viable in the UK and what there is, is difficult to extract. And that can’t be done overnight and the founder of Cuadrilla Resources, which had wells halted in Lancashire, says no sensible investors would risk embarking on large fracking projects in the UK.

We are in dangerous times on the climate emergency. Quick fixes for economic, and worse, political reasons, will simply dump problems on future generations. It is dangerous times for the Conservatives, especially Red Wall constituencies. According the Times, she is not even going to COP27. There could not be a clearer statement that Liz Truss’s government had abandoned the climate agenda whatever the environmental and political costs.

There has been much talk about fracking only being approved with local support but also reports that Liz Truss will take planning permission out of local hands and transfer decisions to the planning inspectorate.

Lib Dem MPs are opposing the lifting of the moratorium on fracking. In the Commons today, Wera Hobhouse said:

It is outrageous that Conservative ministers are prepared to impose dangerous drilling on communities. People are understandably frightened that fracking could be devastating for their local countryside and hopes for tackling climate change. Their voices must be heard. To cause such destruction for drilling which even the chancellor admits won’t bring down energy prices shows this government has lost the plot.

Helen Morgan:

Residents in the northern part of my constituency are rightly concerned about the impact of tremors on their often older buildings, and they are worried about the impact of the extraction of coal bed methane through fracking on their rural way of life. Will the Secretary of State explain in detail—he has not so far—exactly the mechanism through which communities will be able to refuse consent for coal bed extraction and shale gas fracking? Compensation is not consent.

Rees-Mogg responded that “compensation and consent become two sides of the same coin.” He said people will be able to negotiate the level of compensation and it will be a matter for the companies to ensure widespread consent by offering a compensation package that is attractive.

Wera Hobhouse said:

The present Chancellor said only a few months ago that “No amount of shale gas” extracted across rural England would lower energy prices, and indeed, that private companies would not sell their shale gas to UK customers at a cost lower than the market price. Ruining our countryside—in Sussex, East Surrey and around Bath—is not the answer. Why in his first week in office has the Secretary of the State ended the moratorium on fracking but not lifted the de facto moratorium on onshore wind?

Daisy Cooper said:

Does the Secretary of State recognise that he has now put his Government in the absurd position of wanting to impose fracking on communities that do not want it, while not allowing onshore wind turbines in communities that do want them? Onshore wind turbines are cheap and quick to erect, and normally bring about cheaper energy bills for local communities. Will the Secretary of State finally—without reference to offshore wind and everything else he is doing—please answer the question directly: will he lift the ban on onshore wind?

In a media release today, Wera Hobhouse said:

The government’s own experts have refused to say fracking is safe. That they choose to plough on regardless shows a callous disregard for our communities and countryside. From Surrey to Somerset, the government are treating people in rural areas like guinea pigs. The Conservatives obsession with fracking lays bare that they don’t actually think that Climate change is happening and are not willing to take the urgent action needed. They are delaying climate action at every corner. The mask has finally slipped and is revealing Liz Truss and Jacob Reece Mogg as climate change deniers. It is bizarre that this has become their priority, rather than renewables: the cheapest and most popular form of energy. If people suffer polluted water and dangerous earthquakes, this decision will prove unforgivable.

A YouGov poll from the end of May shows that 44% of Conservative voters are in favour of fracking, compared to 13 % of Labour and 23% of Lib Dems.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.