Lib Dem MPs respond to energy and tax proposals

Lib Dems have been commenting on the plans by Liz Truss, Kwasi Kwarteng and Jacob Rees Mogg to prevent household and business bills zoom out of control over the winter.

This morning Kay Burley interviewed Sir Ed Davey on Sky News about the government’s proposals for business and household relief. Davey said he was worried about the plans to cut corporation tax. Banks and bankers are among those that will get the lion’s share of that.

They are refusing to put taxes up, which I do support. Oil and gas companies are making huge profit… There should be a windfall tax on those and use that money to fund support for struggling families.

The video begins with the British Social Attitudes survey as this sets the context for Burley’s first question to Davey.

Jane Dodds said:

Plans laid out by Liz Truss will saddle future generations with debt due to increased borrowing. The Liberal Democrats are clear, help to deal with the energy crisis should be paid for by a real windfall tax on the obscene super profits of oil & gas companies.

Christine Jardine said:

This Government has repeatedly been dragged kicking and screaming to the point of action but once again they fall short of what is required.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

Liz Truss’s plan to borrow billions to inflate energy companies’ profits is lunacy.

