The question of monarchy

“Well, I wouldn’t start from here if I were you.”

I don’t think any of us would have invented our current constitutional setup from scratch. It is something that has evolved over hundreds of years, emerging from a bloody history that includes the execution of monarchs and civil war, as well as the Glorious Revolution. And like all evolved creatures it bears redundant remnants of its past.

However there are some very beneficial features of the system that we have inherited:

It has given us a stable parliamentary democracy, which is rightly envied, and copied, across the world. The formal power of the aristocracy and the wealthy are severely curtailed.

There is clear separation between the Head of State and Government, to the extent that the Head of State is effectively banned from taking part in any political activities. This is coupled with clear separation between Government and Judiciary.

The smooth transition of power from one Government to another is pretty much guaranteed.

The (normal) longevity of the Head of State gives them a perspective on the nation and the world that few others can emulate, and this can inform Prime Ministers (who are, of course, free to ignore it).

The ceremonial and historical aspects of the monarchy are hugely popular and act as a focus for community cohesion.

However there are still some problems.

The legacy of Empire is still problematic, marked as it was by slavery, abuse and cultural annihilation, and for many the monarchy represents all that was wrong with imperialism.

The House of Lords still exists in a form that has echoes of its feudal past. Its scrutiny role is essential, and the inclusion of cross benchers with real expertise is undoubtedly a good thing. The question is how to create an elected chamber which is not just a pale reflection of the Commons.

Members of the Royal Family (as opposed to the office of the Monarch, which is funded by income from the Crown Estates) have accumulated vast personal wealth.

The wealthy from all sectors of society can still wield substantial soft power over Government.

The Founding Fathers in the US had an amazing opportunity to invent a constitution and establish a stable liberal democracy. However the conflation of the roles of Head of State and Head of Government does, to a certain extent, depend on the goodwill of participants and, as we have seen, does not prevent a rogue President from staging a power grab. On top of that the constitution permitted a politically influenced Judiciary. So their model is not perfect.

Some of these issues around the separation of powers are played out at the level of local government. As a party we oppose directly elected Mayors, preferring the distinction between representative leadership and political leadership. Having been a (representative) Mayor myself I can recognise the importance of the role of the mayoralty in acknowledging and encouraging all the activities that create and sustain healthy communities – it’s a local echo of the role of the Monarch in our national life.

So what could be put in place of monarchy that would sustain all the hard won benefits of our constitutional system but reduce the negatives? Here are some of the options:

A Head of State selected from among MPs (just as a representative Mayor is selected by councillors). This would be for a fixed term, but longer than the usual Parliamentary sessions – at least 10 years.

A Head of State elected by citizens. If possible there would need to be some mechanism to prevent this becoming a political contest, encouraging nominations from well-known politically-neutral public figures (David Attenborough? Judi Dench? David Beckham?)

A pared down Royal Family alongside a stringent re-examination of the costs of running the monarchy.

On Sunday, at a civic service, I sang the second verse of the National Anthem with the new pronouns for the first time. I was struck by these lines:

May he defend our laws and ever give us cause to sing, with hearts and voice “God save the King”.

In other words, if he doesn’t defend our parliamentary law-making processes then we won’t acknowledge him as King – a clear statement of the constitutional pact between Government and Head of State.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.