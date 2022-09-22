The question of monarchy

“Well, I wouldn’t start from here if I were you.”
I don’t think any of us would have invented our current constitutional setup from scratch. It is something that has evolved over hundreds of years, emerging from a bloody history that includes the execution of monarchs and civil war, as well as the Glorious Revolution. And like all evolved creatures it bears redundant remnants of its past.
However there are some very beneficial features of the system that we have inherited:
- It has given us a stable parliamentary democracy, which is rightly envied, and copied, across the world. The formal power of the aristocracy and the wealthy are severely curtailed.
- There is clear separation between the Head of State and Government, to the extent that the Head of State is effectively banned from taking part in any political activities. This is coupled with clear separation between Government and Judiciary.
- The smooth transition of power from one Government to another is pretty much guaranteed.
- The (normal) longevity of the Head of State gives them a perspective on the nation and the world that few others can emulate, and this can inform Prime Ministers (who are, of course, free to ignore it).
- The ceremonial and historical aspects of the monarchy are hugely popular and act as a focus for community cohesion.
However there are still some problems.
- The legacy of Empire is still problematic, marked as it was by slavery, abuse and cultural annihilation, and for many the monarchy represents all that was wrong with imperialism.
- The House of Lords still exists in a form that has echoes of its feudal past. Its scrutiny role is essential, and the inclusion of cross benchers with real expertise is undoubtedly a good thing. The question is how to create an elected chamber which is not just a pale reflection of the Commons.
- Members of the Royal Family (as opposed to the office of the Monarch, which is funded by income from the Crown Estates) have accumulated vast personal wealth.
- The wealthy from all sectors of society can still wield substantial soft power over Government.
The Founding Fathers in the US had an amazing opportunity to invent a constitution and establish a stable liberal democracy. However the conflation of the roles of Head of State and Head of Government does, to a certain extent, depend on the goodwill of participants and, as we have seen, does not prevent a rogue President from staging a power grab. On top of that the constitution permitted a politically influenced Judiciary. So their model is not perfect.
Some of these issues around the separation of powers are played out at the level of local government. As a party we oppose directly elected Mayors, preferring the distinction between representative leadership and political leadership. Having been a (representative) Mayor myself I can recognise the importance of the role of the mayoralty in acknowledging and encouraging all the activities that create and sustain healthy communities – it’s a local echo of the role of the Monarch in our national life.
So what could be put in place of monarchy that would sustain all the hard won benefits of our constitutional system but reduce the negatives? Here are some of the options:
- A Head of State selected from among MPs (just as a representative Mayor is selected by councillors). This would be for a fixed term, but longer than the usual Parliamentary sessions – at least 10 years.
- A Head of State elected by citizens. If possible there would need to be some mechanism to prevent this becoming a political contest, encouraging nominations from well-known politically-neutral public figures (David Attenborough? Judi Dench? David Beckham?)
- A pared down Royal Family alongside a stringent re-examination of the costs of running the monarchy.
On Sunday, at a civic service, I sang the second verse of the National Anthem with the new pronouns for the first time. I was struck by these lines:
May he defend our laws and ever give us cause to sing, with hearts and voice “God save the King”.
In other words, if he doesn’t defend our parliamentary law-making processes then we won’t acknowledge him as King – a clear statement of the constitutional pact between Government and Head of State.
* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.
Lots of interesting ideas Mary, and worthy of consideration, but if I’m honest I don’t quite feel ready for a rational discussion on this subject right now. Not (just) because of the emotions around the death of the Queen, but too many republicans have filled my social media timelines with very bad faith arguments, and I need a break.
On paper a hereditary monarchy doesn’t suit a modern country, and yet it has served us well, in part because we all understand that it’s a ceremonial role and not pretending to be actual democracy. Meanwhile, the House of Commons, elected by undemocratic FPTP, is held up as democracy. Yet we have Prime Ministers who wield power entirely disproportionate to their support.
IMO campaigns to remove the Monarchy, or even big changes to the House of Lords, could be a damaging distraction from much needed electoral reform.
The process to select an elected head of state fills me with dread in the current political climate. I definitely support plans to ensure that person remains politically neutral, but when polled most people would have voted for The Queen, and the top non-royal was Attenborough, who I doubt would want the role.
I happily support a pared down official monarchy (something Charles suggested years ago) and getting rid of the remaining hereditary lords if that can be done without too much drama. But I maintain we should save our democratic energies to push for electoral reform.
Utterly sensible and thoughtful, Mary! Excellent from comments thread contribution, from Fiona.
We ought to reform every institution. Only reform is the answer to a flaw. Replace completely only that with nothing good in it.
The NHS is not a great institution in practice. It has good in it but needs to be improved greatly. We ought to reform it. So the EU, the fault of Remain was Clegg and co, asked how you see it over the years, in its development ahead, “much as now,” Clegg said! Then the BBC, abolish the licence fee, department of Culture should fund it like all our DCMS institutions. Nobody says the RSC, or National Gallery are not independent of government! Similarly the House of Lords. I do not want to abolish it. Keep an appointed strong section. Cross Bench, independent peers are best for the task they are there for. A totally elected house would usurp the commons.
So to the Monarchy. It can be slimline, modern, cheaper. But it is more popular, independent, and less expensive than the US and French President role.
Abolish that which is bad. Reform that which is good, to make it better, and great.
Thank you both for your comments.
Fiona – as you can imagine the LDV team had quite a discussion about the best time to publish something on the monarchy. Some of us would have preferred to delay, but it was clear that many people had already raised it on social media. Many of our contributors have tried to write about it over the last two weeks, and we had to moderate their comments in keeping with the “no politics” line. Hopefully we can now have a courteous conversation in line with Liberal Democrat values.
Mary rightly point ot the expertise and independence of the House of Lords a a strength. I suggest that making it an elected chamber would inevitable mean these benefits- vitally important in drafting effective legislation – would be lost.
In addition two elected Chambers would undoubtedly leade to conflict between the two, so it becomes more difficult to achieved legislation. See gridlock in the US. While the Loeds is not elected, or must always bow to the authority of the elected chamber.
We already have one elected chamber that is surpreme. It is not a pretty sight. I am not persuaded we need another.
Ahoqevwr a second d chamber that is expert indwpendent and which has an overriding duty to protect the country’s (written) Constitution would be Good Thing.
Hi Mary. Compliance with the word limit means I wasn’t as clear as I could have been. I merely meant that I personally lack the enthusiasm for any detailed wrangling over the monarchy right now but appreciate the value in a thoughtful piece such as yours that raises aspects of the discussion at the right time.
The bit about the legacy of empire is important too. It was something Charles touched on earlier in the year as representative of the Queen, and while I don’t expect anything soon, I think it’s plausible he will say something more authoritative as King. It would be a good time to consider changing MBEs+ to something without the BE too.
While it’s interesting to see what the US did starting a republic from scratch, we need to remember the republicans writing their constitution were thinking only of white men when they wrote here ‘all men are created equal’, and many of them continued to own slaves. Republicanism is not an antidote to the horrors of slavery or imperialism.