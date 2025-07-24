Georgia’s fight for freedom: voices from a democratic struggle

On a recent summer evening, members of the Liberal Democrat European Group were able to join an online webinar, chaired by David Chalmers of our Federal International Relations Committee, to hear directly from our Georgian sister parties in ALDE. Representatives from Strategy Aghmashenebeli, Girchi – More Freedom, and Droa spoke openly and courageously about the deepening political crisis in Georgia. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the country emerged as a democratic state, but that democracy is now under attack, influenced by their Russian neighbours. The message from all of the parties was urgent: democracy in their country is under attack, and the international community must take notice.

Tinatin, from Girchi – More Freedom, described how the Georgian Dream government has weaponised legislation inspired by Russia to silence dissent: “We protested the so-called ‘Russian law’—and they beat us on the streets. Three days later, the government withdrew it, only to reintroduce the same law, with a different name. That was just the beginning.” She spoke of mass arrests, attacks on NGOs, and the rigging of elections with fake IDs and votes being cast by people who had died long ago.

Marika from Droa added a stark observation: “This is the fastest descent into dictatorship anyone has seen. Georgia used to be a beacon of reform—now our government channels Kremlin propaganda, fosters ties with Iran and China, and jails anyone who stands in its way.” She highlighted that democratic leaders were imprisoned for refusing to legitimise a sham parliamentary commission intended to rewrite Georgia’s history in Russia’s favour. The opposition is intending to boycott the forthcoming municipal elections as these, like the recent national election, will be neither free nor fair. Participation in such elections would be seen as giving them legitimacy. As in Russia, the LGBT+ rights are under attack.

Despite all this, the spirit of resistance remains alive. Life continues to go on – the cafés and restaurants are full, but there are well-attended daily protests throughout the country. Citizens boycott regime-affiliated businesses. Leader of opposition political parties have already been arrested, and other activists risk prosecution to speak truth on social media or confront officials in public spaces. “We are protesting for our future, for European integration, for our freedom,” said Tinatin. “Many of those arrested are students, teachers, journalists—even 19-year-olds who simply dared to dream of a democratic Georgia.”

The speakers made a heartfelt appeal to us Liberal Democrats and to other sister parties in the ALDE family. They argued that targetted sanctions are necessary and will work. Non-engagement with the regime matters. Every letter, every parliamentary question, every call to international institutions adds pressure to a Georgian government that is desperate for legitimacy. Marika explained, “When British MPs speak out—our people hear it. The media broadcasts it. It gives strength to our protests. It reminds us we are not alone.”

In closing, the speakers reflected on solidarity and unity. “We may be separate parties,” said Sergo Chikhladze of Strategy Aghmashenebeli, “but we fight together. Our leaders are in prison, but the people carry on. This regime may arrest bodies—it cannot imprison our belief in a free Georgia.”

The full webinar will be uploaded shortly onto LDEG’s website.

* Rob Harrison is Chair of the Liberal Democrat European Group. He lives in Germany and has been a candidate for the European Parliament. He is currently running to be elected a councillor in the small town in which he lives, just outside of Munich.