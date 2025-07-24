The importance of silence

On Wednesday, 16 July, I attended my first Full Council meeting as a Deputy Mayor. I sat quietly next to the Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield. It did feel different. Did it feel strange? Yes, it did. Sitting at the “top table” means that we are no longer able to take an active part in Council debates, but we are here to Chair the Council proceedings. My role is “limited” further, as I am there to mainly support the Mayor.

I would like to think that I have always been an active Councillor; not only outside of the Chamber, but also during our meetings. I always felt that if one decides to become involved in Local Government, it is really important to maximise all the opportunities that come along with it. It might mean suggesting a motion, asking a question and trying to participate in debates and helping to reach decisions, which will benefit our residents.

I find that in today’s society, we might find silence a bit awkward. I often do, I admit. We are constantly surrounded and bombarded with information and we have almost no time to switch off. The pace of life is affecting our ability to find moments, where we can simply gather our thoughts and ourselves. I also feel that we think that only by “doing stuff” we can make a difference. Last week I was proved wrong. During the meeting, there were plenty of moments when I was tempted to speak up. I am certain that the Mayor felt the same. However, chairing the Council debate requires a number of skills; listening, following closely the Council democratic procedures, and diplomacy. I also felt that this new role enables me to be less judgemental and more “embracing” of other policies. The Dalai Lama once said that if we speak, we repeat what we already know, however if you listen, you may learn something new. Yes, the political ping-pong, so present in our debates, achieves nothing and only through dialogue we will be able to create greater good. Last week, I discovered that we can serve others by being silent!

Over the weekend, I also helped to organise a picnic in my ward, which was combined with Quaker Meeting House centenary celebrations. The Quaker Meeting House was the first religious building in Welwyn Garden City in 1925. On Sunday morning, 19 July, I decided to attend morning prayer with Quaker. It was my second time coming along to their workshop and it was much needed. I found sitting in silence for 30-45 minutes truly refreshing. A few people read a few passages, however it was quite a special moment.

So, as we have just started summer holidays, I wonder whether we all need to seek quiet moments to properly recharge our “batteries”, re-start our “engines” so that we can come back even stronger to support our towns, cities and communities across the country. Yes, detox from everything, including social media, is most definitely needed!

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and councillor for Handside ward, Welwyn Hatfield.