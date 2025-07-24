Lib Dems pick charity chief exec and environmental campaigner to top South Scotland list

Scottish Liberal Democrats have announced that charity chief executive Duncan Dunlop and environmental campaigner Ray Georgeson will top the party’s list for the South of Scotland region at the Scottish Parliament election next May.

Duncan was born in Kinloch Rannoch on the edge of the Scottish Highlands. After studying at Edinburgh University, he lived in many places across the world and the UK, before returning to Scotland in 2008. He is a keen rugby enthusiast and coaches mini rugby.

Professionally Duncan is a qualified youth worker and an experienced chief executive who specializes in care system reform with over 25 years’ experience of working with and for vulnerable young people in the UK, New Zealand, West Africa, post-communist Lithuania and post-conflict Western Balkans.

For nearly a decade he was the Chief Executive of Who Cares? Scotland, which he transformed into a globally respected advocacy organization, refining its focus to boldly represent care experienced voices and champion their rights. Duncan led the case for reforming care in Scotland which created the Scottish Care Review (2017). He was the expert independent adviser to the English Care Review (2022) and New Zealand Review (2015).

Ray Georgeson is an award-winning recycling campaigner and experienced former local councillor and council leader. He has had a successful career in the recycling and resource management industries over many decades, with roles in the public, private and voluntary sectors. He is presently a senior manager in a major Scottish environmental organisation. Ray contested Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk for the Liberal Democrats in the 2024 General Election.

Duncan Dunlop said:

People in the South of Scotland feel like they are being let down by both of their governments. Every day, I see how tough the communities here are finding things, from the uncertainty facing farmers to local health services like GPs and dentists being run into the ground. From my work in the care sector I have shown that I am someone who can get things done. I want to bring that same energy to getting everyone fast access to health care close to home and to backing Scottish agriculture and small businesses. I am committed to giving the people of the Borders, South Lanarkshire and Dumfries & Galloway the representation they deserve.

Ray Georgeson said:

As an MSP, I want to get stuck into the detail of the everyday issues that affect people in the south of Scotland. People feel as if governments in Edinburgh and London act like they are on a different planet. Labour’s family farm tax is a perfect example of that. It’s like they have no idea where food comes from or the damage their proposals could do. I also want to urgently fix social care. Too many people can’t get care locally, yet the SNP’s big solution was to centralise control of services in Edinburgh. That’s the wrong approach and it’s hurting our NHS too. Finally, there needs to be massive investment in rural transport links and a proper economic development plan for the south of Scotland so that we can revitalise the region.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

Duncan and Ray are passionate advocates for our rural and agricultural communities, and they are packed with ideas for how to help the South of Scotland flourish. As a former youth worker myself, I know how challenging it can be to work with kids in the toughest of circumstances so I am delighted that Duncan will bring his decades of experience to helping our party deliver a better start for young people. Likewise, climate change is a challenge that is going to impact all of our lives for decades. Ray is well-placed to use his expert knowledge to help bring down bills and secure high-quality, high-paying jobs in the industries of the future. People deserve local champions like Duncan and Ray, who will put their heart and soul into giving them a fair deal, from fixing our health service to delivering for agriculture and local business. The people of the South of Scotland can make that happen next May by putting a cross beside the Scottish Liberal Democrats on the peach-coloured regional ballot paper.

The South of Scotland list is as follows: