#GirlsSupportingGirls

By | Tue 6th August 2019 - 11:55 am

When I first took charge of Scottish Liberal Democrat Women earlier this year, my mission was simple: I was going to save the women.

In Scotland, we are fortunate to have the brilliant MPs Jo Swinson and Christine Jardine, but the proportion of women elected at all levels simply isn’t good enough. We are running an almighty campaign to get the brilliant Beatrice Wishart in the Scottish Parliamentary by-election in Shetland later this month but even when we get her elected, she will be the only one of 5 Lib Dem MSPs who is a woman. Luckily, our elected men couldn’t be better allies – I have personally witnessed Willie Rennie putting in real effort to push through new rules on all women shortlists, and encouraging many women to consider their futures with the party.

As to how to save the women, this was the subject of many a conversation amongst my network of Lib Dem Ladies, a WhatsApp group which has become somewhat infamous at Scottish conferences full of women who inspire me every day. There are a few more ideas in the pipeline but the one we’ve been working hard on for the last few months is #GirlsSupportingGirls.

We know that there are many, many women in our party who would make brilliant MPs, MSPs and local councillors, and we want to make sure that they achieve their goals. That is why for the last few months, we’ve been gathering SLDW members and sending them to support female candidates of all sorts. We started with the brilliant Jenny Marr, PPC for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, and have been travelling across the UK since, even road tripping to Brecon and Radnorshire to help out our brand new MP Jane Dodds. 

Our goal is to give women the support they need in order to run their campaigns. Aside from the practicalities of getting boots on the ground, our biggest goal is to do what we said in the title – we want to create a network of women who can provide all sorts of support to other women in the party.

If you’d be interested in getting involved, please sign up to Lib Dem women at www.libdemwomen.org.uk and keep an eye on your emails for word of our upcoming events – including a trip to Sheffield Hallam on 5th and 6th October to see Laura Gordon elected as our next MP.

* Ruth McElroy is the chair of Scottish Lib Dem Women

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarP.J. 6th Aug - 11:28am
    Sorry SImon. I could not disagree more. So you'd rather see a Tory/Brexit Party MP by splitting the vote. I think we need to get...
  • User AvatarPaul Pettinger 6th Aug - 11:24am
    If you think Jeremy Corbyn is so bad for the country why did you register as a Labour supporter and vote for him back in...
  • User AvatarAM 6th Aug - 11:21am
    I dislike tactical voting, and hate electoral pacts... but it seems to be a necessary evil at the moment & is something that the general...
  • User AvatarSimon McGrath 6th Aug - 11:11am
    David Raw : “Anyone elected as a Labour MP will be voting to put life long Brexit supporter Jeremy Corbyn in charge of the negotiations.”...
  • User AvatarBarry Lofty 6th Aug - 10:44am
    A very timely piece by Simon McGrath as I too have noticed that messages from The People's Vote Campaign have become more and more Labour...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 6th Aug - 10:42am
    "Anyone elected as a Labour MP will be voting to put life long Brexit supporter Jeremy Corbyn in charge of the negotiations." Well....... I know...
Sun 18th Aug 2019
00:00
Village Action Day ð¸