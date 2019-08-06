Simon McGrath

Time to ditch the People’s Vote organisation – but not a People’s Vote

By | Tue 6th August 2019 - 10:25 am

Many Liberal Democrat candidates at the next election are going to be surprised  to  find that the People’s Vote campaign will be recommending voting for their Labour opponents – and sending activists to back  that on the ground. 

Liberal Democrats have generally been very supportive of the campaign  which is supporting  our core policy on Brexit and have been happy to promulgate its messages , help at its events and donate money to it. All of that has helped give it credibility – but that credibility may now be used against us. 

According to leaked documents in the Guardian and  the Sunday Times (£) the People’s Vote Campaign are going to be recommending that Lib Dem and Green voters in some constituencies  vote Labour. According to the  leaked document, James McGrory, Director of the People’s Vote organisation says (my emboldening):

In some cases we will be asking Labour supporters to vote for other parties such as the Liberal Democrats. In many others we will be asking supporters of the Liberal Democrats, the Greens or others to vote Labour.

We can expect Labour candidates who are endorsed by the People’s Vote campaign to be using this endorsement to squeeze our vote. 

This is madness – Labour is a pro Brexit party and Corbyn has made  it clear time and again that  what he wants is a Labour Brexit

Anyone elected as a Labour MP will be voting to put life long Brexit supporter Jeremy Corbyn in charge of the negotiations. 

The People’s Vote campaign have a track record on this – they pressured Femi Oluwole to drop out of the Peterborough by election for fear it would  harm the Labour vote.

This doesn’t mean of course that Lib Dems should stop supporting the people having a final say on whether we leave the EU. It does mean that as a Party and as individuals we should be careful to avoid anything which gives  the People’s Vote campaign  more credibility or resources.  We may not be able to avoid this altogether – if there is another big march they will have a role in organising it, but our dealings need always to bear in mind that anything positive we say about them may  be used by  Labour candidates against us in those constituencies where the People’s Vote campaign are recommending a vote for Labour. 

* Simon McGrath is a Councillor in the London Borough of Merton.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

8 Comments

  • David Raw 6th Aug '19 - 10:42am

    “Anyone elected as a Labour MP will be voting to put life long Brexit supporter Jeremy Corbyn in charge of the negotiations.”

    Well……. I know that’s not the case after a conversation I have had with a long time personal friend who just happens to be a Labour MP.

    I’m also surprised Mr McGrath ignores the fact that his own M.P. tweeted ‘100% right’ when Emily Thornberry the Labour Party would be “off our bloody rockers” not to back remaining in the EU in all circumstances.

    I suppose party tribalism tends to put blinkers on people, but there’s a danger of not
    scoring a goal by kicking the corner flag.

  • Barry Lofty 6th Aug '19 - 10:44am

    A very timely piece by Simon McGrath as I too have noticed that messages from The People’s Vote Campaign have become more and more Labour Party orientated, a great shame when the remain side cannot afford to become fragmented at this crucial time.

  • Simon McGrath 6th Aug '19 - 11:11am

    David Raw : “Anyone elected as a Labour MP will be voting to put life long Brexit supporter Jeremy Corbyn in charge of the negotiations.”
    Well……. I know that’s not the case after a conversation I have had with a long time personal friend who just happens to be a Labour MP”
    which bit isnt true ? That corbyn isnt a life long brexiteer? that if there is a GE , Corbyn won’t become PM?

  • AM 6th Aug '19 - 11:21am

    I dislike tactical voting, and hate electoral pacts… but it seems to be a necessary evil at the moment & is something that the general public are becoming more keen on – with many remain supporters demanding a unity candidate.

    That said, I would handle the PV organisation with gloves & at arms length. I think they’ve proven themselves to be both untrustworthy, overtly partisan, and incompetent on more than a few occasions. Local parties should work with them where they feel their Labour candidate is genuinely worthy & will stand up to the leadership, but otherwise stay well clear.

  • Paul Pettinger 6th Aug '19 - 11:24am

    If you think Jeremy Corbyn is so bad for the country why did you register as a Labour supporter and vote for him back in 2015 Simon?

  • P.J. 6th Aug '19 - 11:28am

    Sorry SImon. I could not disagree more.
    So you’d rather see a Tory/Brexit Party MP by splitting the vote.
    I think we need to get our priorities right.
    Brexit trumps party politics in my book.
    Peoples Vote have said that they would only endorse Labour MP’s who are opposed to Brexit and/or who support a second referendum.
    There’s plenty of time for politics as ‘normal?’ after Brexit has been resolved.

  • Simon mcgrath 6th Aug '19 - 12:02pm

    @Paul Pettinger – bizarre comment. I have never been a supporter or member of any other party than the liberals or lib dems

  • frankie 6th Aug '19 - 12:05pm

    Must off failed the niceness test again 😉
    Bless just bless

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarSimon mcgrath 6th Aug - 12:02pm
    @Paul Pettinger - bizarre comment. I have never been a supporter or member of any other party than the liberals or lib dems
  • User AvatarP.J. 6th Aug - 11:28am
    Sorry SImon. I could not disagree more. So you'd rather see a Tory/Brexit Party MP by splitting the vote. I think we need to get...
  • User AvatarPaul Pettinger 6th Aug - 11:24am
    If you think Jeremy Corbyn is so bad for the country why did you register as a Labour supporter and vote for him back in...
  • User AvatarAM 6th Aug - 11:21am
    I dislike tactical voting, and hate electoral pacts... but it seems to be a necessary evil at the moment & is something that the general...
  • User AvatarSimon McGrath 6th Aug - 11:11am
    David Raw : “Anyone elected as a Labour MP will be voting to put life long Brexit supporter Jeremy Corbyn in charge of the negotiations.”...
  • User AvatarBarry Lofty 6th Aug - 10:44am
    A very timely piece by Simon McGrath as I too have noticed that messages from The People's Vote Campaign have become more and more Labour...
Sun 18th Aug 2019
00:00
Village Action Day ð¸