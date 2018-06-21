Gosport findings ‘shocking and devastating’

We have all be shocked by the revelations about the inappropriate treatment of elderly patients at Gosport War Memorial Hospital. Here is Norman Lamb talking about the way the NHS closed ranks when he was Health Minister, and how he called for the enquiry that has just been completed.
We also have some quotes from him:
The findings are shocking and devastating in equal measure – both in terms of the 456 patients who had opioids prescribed inappropriately, but also the disgraceful closing of ranks to stop families from getting to the truth.
Never again must we allow a situation to develop where ordinary people are left in the dark, ignored and not listened to.
We must ensure that there is some mechanism to guarantee that whenever allegations of wrongdoing are raised by people, they are listened to and their concerns are investigated thoroughly.
I will be asking to meet with the Prime Minister, together with those families affected, to discuss the implications of this report.
The campaigner, Gillian Mackenzie, lives in Stephen Lloyd’s Eastbourne constituency, and he has been writing about it in The Independent. “Ten years ago, a woman told me about the deaths that were happening at Gosport. I struggled to believe her – then I read what she’d gathered“
He writes:
I will keep up the fight so the individuals at the centre of this web of horror are brought to book and one day, I hope, face their accusers in court.
“Shocking and devastating” hardly begins to describe the true horror of the events that have taken place in Gosport.
Unfortunately we live in times when there is group think about any issue relating to the NHS. Anyone who suggests that problems within the NHS may be deep seated and can not be solved simply by throwing a few million more at it are condemned as right wing, anti state Tories who are disrespecting nurses. Lowest of the low. It would be better to confess that your favourite hobby was putting day old kittens in a bag and throwing them in the river.
So I will say just this. make a list for yourself of all the problems that have blighted the NHS in the past 5 years or so. Here’s three to get you going. Difficulty getting a GP’s appointment. Poor survival rates for many cancers. Lack of mental health services. Endless waiting at A & E. (OK, that was 4). Keep going, there’s plenty more, including the really heavy stuff.
Now, ask yourself, will Theresa May’s extra millions sort this ? If not, how ,many extra million do we need ? And where’s it coming from ? (Anyone who said “tax the bankers”, please leave the room now.)
Then ask yourself this : It’s 1945, you are going to build a comprehensive, national health service, free at the point of access, from scratch. Knowing what we know now, what would it look like ?