‘Not-Spots’: if the networks won’t fill them, should Lib Dems try to force them to?

It’s mid-June and the time for London Technology week, a showcase for technological innovation. 5th generation mobile phones are almost upon us and along with the promise of blazingly fast mobile download speeds comes a renewed call for mobile phone operators to improve the rural coverage of their networks. In a conference sponsored by technology thinktank Cambridge Wireless, industry players gathered to discuss the issue in the high tech ambience of the Digital Catapult on the Euston Road.

Large areas of the UK, especially Scotland, still do not receive good quality mobile coverage. A report published earlier this year by Ofcom, the official body that regulates communication, found that 30% of the UK’s landmass lacks coverage from at least one of the ‘big four’ mobile networks, increasing to 60% in Scotland. Worse, there are many so-called ‘not-spots’ where there is no coverage at all. As one speaker explained to the assembled audience, planning rules don’t help: the UK has one of the most stringent height restrictions in the world for mobile phone masts, greatly limiting the coverage area each mast can provide.

Worried about the continuing ‘digital divide’, Ofcom proposes that new licences to operate networks should come with an obligation to provide 92% coverage of the UK landmass. They claim that this will benefit rural communities that otherwise would miss out if operators determined coverage on purely commercial considerations. This has powerful political support from lobbying groups such as the Countryside Alliance, and the 2017 Liberal Democrat manifesto committed to improving rural mobile coverage. I believe these calls are misguided and will create social injustices while reducing the quality of mobile networks in the UK, thus directly harming our economy.

There is no doubt that improving coverage in a rural area does indeed benefit the local economy since individuals and businesses that rely on good mobile and internet can occupy properties they would not have previously considered. This attracts more affluent persons to low-cost rural areas, providing them with improved lifestyle opportunities, and creating a demand for local services.

However this comes at a huge cost to the rural poor. At present ‘not-spots’ are inhabited by people who on the whole have managed to adapt their lifestyle to the restricted communications possibilities, albeit at a relatively low level of economic activity. An Ofcom report from the consultancy Illuminas recounts that people who live in remote rural spots without mobile coverage are very old-fashioned; they make arrangements in advance and stick to them. It is partly this ability of residents to function without mobile phones that makes it unprofitable to extend existing coverage. When ‘not-spots’ are removed, incomers attracted to the area need accommodation, but in rural areas housing and offices tend to be in very limited supply. An influx of well-paid workers or affluent retirees seeking the rural lifestyle will cause property prices to rise via the law of supply and demand. The hardest hit will be existing tenants of low-cost rural properties, for whom rents may become unaffordable. In the face of price competition they must either move to cheaper locations, downsize, or learn new skills.

The displacement of workers in lower value jobs by those in higher value jobs can be a natural and desirable result of market-driven economic development. Ropemaker Street is in the heart of the City of London, and despite its name there are no longer any ropemakers to be seen. As economies develop and technology progresses, more valuable activities displace old ways of working.

But the drive to extend mobile coverage is nothing to do with market forces or emerging technologies. It is a political project. Coverage obligations are imposed on reluctant network operators who see no business case for it and would rather spend the money on improving service to existing customers. Extending coverage is costly: the cost of installing just one new mobile phone mast can easily exceed £100K. Like other companies, network operators compete on the financial markets for funds and must provide a competitive return to their investors. Spending money on unprofitable rural coverage forces them to reduce spending in areas that are not subject to legal obligations. In practice other spending suffers, such as new product innovation or improved services to less profitable (and probably poorer) areas. Overall, the UK will end up with lower quality mobile phone networks than its competitors and the economy will suffer.

By obliging network operators to build loss-making rural coverage, our party would be enlisting telecom companies into a social engineering project to displace traditional low productivity rural tenants with wealthier incomers. The biggest winners will be landowners with large rural holdings such as the Duke of Buccleuch, whose 240,000 acres are the most extensive private landholdings in the UK. Rural landowners will benefit from the opportunity to rent or sell their property at higher prices, but this will be at the expense of the wider economy, the majority of the UK’s mobile phone users and the rural poor.

* David Cooper is a member and constituency treasurer of the Newbury Liberal Democrats and has been a party activist for over a decade. He is also secretary of Libdem ALTER (Action for Land Taxation & Economic Reform). The views expressed are his own.