Review: Global Soul – Nick Clegg’s latest podcast with author Elif Shafak

The latest in Nick Clegg’s Anger Management series of podcasts is my favourite in the series so far, by a long way.

He talked to writer, feminist and campaigner Elif Shafak. I was so impressed with her that I immediately went and bought a whole load of her books.

She talked about the importance of appealing to emotions, of the very real threat to democracy posed by populists across the world, of the threat of majoritarianism – where the rights of marginalised groups are ignored.

She talked of the importance of dialogue and not writing off people who have a different view, of trying to understand concerns so that you can persuade people round to your point of view.

I was particularly interested in what she had to say about her experience of recovery from post partum depression, as outlined in her book Black Milk. She saw her recovery in terms of restoring her body’s inner democracy, of indulging her own interests as a means of self-care.

She also has some interesting things to say on political developments in Turkey as their elections approach.

I just liked her thoughtful and kind take on the world, which chime with my own.

This one is well worth a listen. You can find it here if you are an Apple lover and here if you aren’t.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings