Caron Lindsay

Review: Global Soul – Nick Clegg’s latest podcast with author Elif Shafak

By | Thu 21st June 2018 - 10:25 am

The latest in Nick Clegg’s Anger Management series of podcasts is my favourite in the series so far, by a long way.

He talked to writer, feminist and campaigner Elif Shafak. I was so impressed with her that I immediately went and bought a whole load of her books.

She talked about the importance of appealing to emotions, of the very real threat to democracy posed by populists across the world, of the threat of majoritarianism – where the rights of marginalised groups are ignored.

She talked of the importance of dialogue and not writing off people who have a different view, of trying to understand concerns so that you can persuade people round to your point of view.

I was particularly interested in what she had to say about her experience of recovery from post partum depression, as outlined in her book Black Milk. She saw her recovery in terms of restoring her body’s inner democracy, of  indulging her own interests as a means of self-care.

She also has some interesting things to say on political developments in Turkey as their elections approach.

I just liked her thoughtful and kind take on the world, which chime with my own.

This one is well worth a listen. You can find it here if you are an Apple lover and here if you aren’t.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Richard Easter 21st Jun '18 - 10:40am

    If Nick Clegg is desperate to understand the causes of populism, perhaps he should also talk to a British police officer, doctors in South West England, Prudential staff facing jobs offshored to India, RMT train guards at Northern Rail, front line armed forces personnel, Deliveroo and Uber workers, a few tradesmen, and Sports Direct / Amazon warehouse workers for starters.

    I am no fan of Clegg (for reasons many of us share), but I will state that he is a great debater and he is a fearless individual who is willing directly to debate with the likes of Farage or speak to ordinary voters on his phone in – unlike many of our politicians who are gutless cowards who are afraid of engaging with the electorate. That has always been Nicks’ strength, and he is never given enough credit for it. It would do a world of good for him to actually give the people above a proper voice.

  • Innocent Bystander 21st Jun '18 - 11:30am

    Populists aren’t a threat to democracy. They are democracy. The reason that centrist parties are being sidelined is that they are seen as the comfortable middle class attempting to prolong the status quo which has suited them so well. They have nothing to offer but continuation of the bland. I dislike Trump a lot but he (and those who voted for him) are correct in fighting back against China’s aggressive and one sided trade policies which his predecessors have been too timid to confront.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarInnocent Bystander 21st Jun - 4:30pm
    Cassie, The very notion that any political opinion could be trusted because it came from an 'impartial' source is a new one for me. There...
  • User AvatarChris Cory 21st Jun - 4:28pm
    "Shocking and devastating" hardly begins to describe the true horror of the events that have taken place in Gosport. Unfortunately we live in times when...
  • User AvatarMick Taylor 21st Jun - 4:27pm
    Absolutely right Sal. We must fight against transphobia at all levels.
  • User AvatarMichael BG 21st Jun - 3:53pm
    Some of the comments here are depressing. We as a party need to think beyond March 2019 and have policies ready for when we have...
  • User AvatarGlenn 21st Jun - 3:39pm
    Frankie I said mass immigration, Not immigration. The idea that hundreds of thousands of migrants a year is normal only really dates back to the...
  • User AvatarLuke Jeffery 21st Jun - 3:33pm
    @Sandra Hammett I agree wholeheartedly, while Brexit affects all politics these days we as a party need a plan which looks to issues beyond brexit...