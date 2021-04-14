Mary Reid

Government’s LGBT panel disbanded

By | Wed 14th April 2021 - 12:37 pm

Last month three members resigned from the Government’s advisory panel on LGBT issues, which had been set up by Theresa May.

Jayne Ozanne was the first to go. It is worth watching the news clip, in which she reveals that she has also resigned from the Conservative party over this issue.

The main concern of those who resigned was that the Government was not acting as promised on gay conversion “therapy”.

And now Liz Truss has disbanded the rest of the panel, to disbelief and anger from campaigners across the political spectrum.

Wera Hobhouse, Lib Dem Equalities spokesperson, said:

The Government is badly letting down our LGBT+ community. The resignation of three advisors last month should have been a wake up call, but Tory Ministers are burying their heads in the sand instead.

Scrapping this advisory panel is a backwards step at a time when we badly need progress from the Government. The Tories are still dragging their feet on banning conversion therapy, and failing to tackle the rise in anti-LGBT hate crimes.

LGBT+ people still face far too much discrimination, and the Government must do far more to tackle it. Liberal Democrats will keep fighting to build a fairer, more equal society where every person’s rights and dignity are respected.

 

 

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Joe Bourke
    Peter Martin, the safety valve in a currency union is mobility of labour. Northern Ireland would not have had such historically high levels of unemployment i...
  • nigel hunter
    Alas with right wing authoritarian style govnts in charge response will be muted and coups could be a temptation.If the world does not want to slide into anar...
  • Joe Bourke
    Peter Martin, the Government of Ireland Act 1920 established home rule for Northern Ireland. The institutions set up under this Act for Northern Ireland con...
  • Barry Lofty
    I know it is not perhaps on topic but it does seem annoyingly strange that this Boris Johnson lead government is seemingly doing so well in the polls even thoug...
  • Gwyn Williams
    @David Evans You have hit the nail on the head. There used to be free and open debate in the Party. Different candidates espoused different visions. When people...