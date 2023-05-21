Mary Reid

Great results for Alliance in Northern Ireland local elections

By | Sun 21st May 2023 - 9:10 am

As we mentioned on Friday, the local elections in Northern Ireland took place two weeks later than the ones in England, so we have been able to focus this week on the progress of our sister party, the Alliance Party of Northern Ireland.

These are four year all-in, all-out elections using STV. Wards are grouped into District Electoral Areas which elect five, six or seven councillors, depending on size, so understandably, the count has been quite lengthy in some areas. In total 462 seats have been contested across 11 local councils, and the count was only completed at around midnight last night. I now understand why they moved the elections from the Thursday before the Coronation.

The headline news is that Sinn Féin has surged into a clear lead, with the Alliance also increasing its vote chare substantially. The final status of the parties is:

  • Sinn Féin: 144 (up 38)
  • DUP: 122 (no change)
  • Alliance: 67 (up 14)
  • UUP: 54 (down 21)
  • SDLP: 39 (down 20)
  • Others: 36 (down 12)

This pattern is also reflected in the first preference vote share, where the Alliance lies in 3rd place behind Sinn Féin and the DUP, having leapfrogged the UUP and SDLP from fifth position in 2019.

The Alliance’s best result was in Lisburn and Castlereagh, just to the south of Belfast, where they have 13 seats, just one behind the DUP’s 14.

Congratulations on a great showing all round!

 

 

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

3 Comments

  • Paul Barker 21st May '23 - 9:17am

    Northern Ireland seems to be shifting towards a 3 Party system, unfortunately the consolidation is mostly toward the extremes within both “Unionism” & “Nationalism”.

  • David Evans 21st May '23 - 10:32am

    Indeed Paul,

    While the relative peace brought to Northern Ireland by the Good Friday Agreement is very welcomed, it’s clear downside is the continuing polarisation of the political system its structures have created. The moderate SDLP has been in steady decline, replaced by Sinn Fein, and the UU is steadily being replaced by the more strident DUP.

    The progress made by our friends in the Alliance is very welcome, but overall the broader non-extremist middle ground has shrunk once again.

  • Peter Davies 21st May '23 - 11:37am

    Someone will no doubt do a proper demographic comparison but it looks like:
    The number of unionist votes has declined partly due to demographics and partly due to a lower turnout and maybe an unwillingness to transfer.
    Those left have moved away from the irrelevant looking UUP and more have moved to APNI than DUP and TUV.
    The number of republican votes has gone up again partly due to demographics and partly a higher turnout.
    There has been a big swing from SDLP, republican independants and left wing nominally non-sectarian parties to SF. This may be down to the perception of SF becoming more acceptable as they leave their terrorist past further behind. This doesn’t necessarily mean that the voters themselves have become more extreme.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Peter Davies
    Someone will no doubt do a proper demographic comparison but it looks like: The number of unionist votes has declined partly due to demographics and partly due...
  • Geoffrey Payne
    The most important thing to remember is that we are a player, not a referee. We should not go into government with the Tories like we did last time, simply bec...
  • Geoffrey Payne
    There is a very important message from this conference. It is clear that the Tories will try to dominate the next general election campaign with their Culture W...
  • Peter Martin
    @ Steve, "Might it then then the case that, basically, the U.S debt is owed to U.S. citizens?" Not just US citizens. Its owed to anyone in the ...
  • David Evans
    Indeed Paul, While the relative peace brought to Northern Ireland by the Good Friday Agreement is very welcomed, it's clear downside is the continuing polari...