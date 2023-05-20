Thousands denied vote in local elections due to voter ID law

As we start to work out the impact of the Conservatives’ attempt at voter suppression, early analysis shows that at least 10,000 people lost out on the chance to vote in the local elections in May. Figures released by local councils suggest include those refused inside the polling stations and don’t count those turned away by greeters on the door.

From the BBC

David Cowling, a former BBC polling expert who is now a visiting research fellow at King’s College London, also says it must be borne in mind that some voters initially turned away later return with ID. He says evidence from metropolitan borough councils, and the pilots, suggests around 60% of people initially refused a ballot return with valid ID – producing a rough figure of 0.2% refusals of the votes cast. “That’s arguably 0.2% fewer people than there should be not participating – but on the other hand, it doesn’t seem to me that the death of democracy is on the agenda either,” he told BBC Radio 4’s More or Less.

He adds, however, that there are “imponderables” in the council data, including the fact that people turned back by so-called greeters outside polling stations were not included in the published figures.

This first outing for voter ID has taken place at a relatively low turnout set of elections. Turnout in the General Election will be higher and potentially more people will lose out on the opportunity to have their say.

This initial analysis comes in the week when Jacob Rees-Mogg basically admitted at the dreadful National Conservative conference that the measures had been introduced to boost Conservative support but he argued that they had lost the party votes:

He told delegates Labour’s idea was “particularly silly,” adding: “Parties that try and gerrymander end up finding that their clever scheme comes back to bite them, as dare I say we found by insisting on voter ID for elections. We found the people who didn’t have ID were elderly and they by and large voted Conservative, so we made it hard for our own voters and we upset a system that worked perfectly well. “It was done on trust, and the system worked. If there’s any problem in our system, it’s with postal votes, which don’t require voter ID.”

He was comparing the voter ID plan with Keir Starmer’s sensible plan to extend voting rights to EU citizens, which is a very different thing altogether.

I am not so sure that he was right that people voting Conservative would have been disproportionately affected. They are more affluent, tend to have more stable addresses and therefore more likely to have ID.

There are many more studies of the impact of the voter ID requirements yet to come but we know now that almost 10,000 people – that is 1/6 of the size of the town where I live, were denied their right to have their say and that should concern us all.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings