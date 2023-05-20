Observations of an ex pat: US Debt crisis

The US Congress and the Biden Administration are playing a dangerous game of chicken with the world economy.

Failure to raise the government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling by early June would lead to a default on the US debt with car crash results for the US and world.

Respected economists Joseph Bruselas and Tuan Nguyen reckon that an “actual default” would lead to US unemployment soaring from 3.4 percent to 12 percent; inflation rising to over 10 percent and the American economy contracting by 11 percent.

Interest rates would rise affecting household and business borrowings. America’s credit rating would be downgraded which would hit the value of the dollar. And since 70 percent of the world’s trade is conducted in dollars, the cost of everything would increase everywhere.

The saying goes that when America sneezes the rest of the world catches cold. The US is the world’s biggest importer of foreign goods and many countries are heavily dependent on the US market for their economic survival.

America swallows 20.6 percent of British exports, 19.2 percent of the European Union; 18.2 percent of Japan’s; 17.9 percent of Indian exports and a whopping 73.25 percent of Canadian exported goods and services.

Any repercussions will almost also include less predictable political and security implications. Empty stomachs create political instability which in turn lead to simple solution promises from the far left or right. They also create openings for autocracies such as China, Russia and Iran.

On Wednesday Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy said there could be “an agreement in principle” by this weekend to raise the “or suspend” the debt ceiling. He added that this could clear the way for a vote in the House next week. President Biden meanwhile is cutting short an Asia-Pacific tour to return for more talks.

McCarthy’s assurances, however, are suspect because of his lack of control of far-right Republican congressmen. To start negotiations, McCarthy required a vote on a proposal that would raise the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion contingent on federal government savings of $4.8 trillion. It passed by the narrowest of margins: 217 to 215 votes. Four Republican congressmen voted against and have made it clear that if McCarthy tries to force through anything which does not include big cuts in welfare spending then they will vote him out of the Speaker’s chair and force a default.

And there is the crux of the problem. The Republicans refuse to raise the debt ceiling unless the Biden Administration agrees to cuts in its high profile welfare programmes. These include poverty relief, medicare, and promised relief on student loans. The White House and Democrats in the House and Senate in turn refuse to budge on their signature programmes.

So how can the crash be avoided? The best case scenario is that both sides agree that compromise is the best solution. It remains the most likely but also the most difficult to achieve given the polarisation in Washington politics.

The next is for the president to invoke the 14th Amendment of the US constitution which includes the phrase “the validity of the public debt of the United States shall not be questioned.” This has been interpreted as enabling the president to unilaterally raise the debt ceiling by decree.

This would solve the immediate financial problem but spawn possibly bigger political and legal problems as Article One of the US constitution stipulates that all financial legislation must originate in the House of Representatives and be approved by the Senate. A presidential decree raising the debt ceiling would circumvent Congress and could be construed as breaching the constitution.

Another suggestion is to take the debt ceiling out of the arena of partisan politics by tying it to a percentage of GDP rather than a specific amount. This is the financial mechanism used by most developed countries and means that when the GDP rises so does government spending. The EU, for instance, requires member states to limit their debt to 60 percent of GDP, although the restriction is regularly ignored.

There are disadvantages to this route. It means that in a recession and the GDP drops, spending on welfare will decrease at a time when people need it the most. Also, it seriously blunts one of the political weapons that Congress has in its battle with the president. Politically polarised America is unlikely to accept that.

Meanwhile, the two sides—the White House and Congress- continue to threaten the world economy with their game of chicken and neither side wants to be the first to blink.

* Tom Arms is foreign editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and author of “The Encyclopedia of the War” and the recently published “America Made in Britain". He has a weekly podcast, Transatlantic Riff.