Greta Thunberg speech in Parliament today should help everyone to take notice of protecting our planet – Cable

Today, schoolgirl Climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks at the Houses of Parliament. Vince Cable has said that he hopes that this event will greatly increase the profile to our climate emergency.

He remarked:

Young people leaving their classrooms and lying down on the streets of London have given much needed profile to the climate emergency our planet is facing.

As we welcome the hugely impressive Greta Thunberg to Parliament – a sixteen year old who has led a global movement – I am doing my small part by leading a debate this evening on the related issue of the damage plastics are doing to our natural environment.

I’ll be pressing Ministers to make data about the contribution of plastic production and use to global warming.

The public is becoming more and more aware of the need to reduce waste as part of our efforts to be kinder to the environment, and I hope today’s events will help everyone to take notice.