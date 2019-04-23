Paul Walter

In praise of The Gambia and the Economic Community of West African States

By | Tue 23rd April 2019 - 11:20 am

A fishing boat is unloaded at the Gambian fishing town of Tanji

Three years ago I wrote about a visit to The Gambia in West Africa which was bitter sweet. As always the country itself, and the people of The Gambia, were charming. However, the country was in the last days of the a dictatorship which lasted for 23 years. Indeed, I left out the name of the country in my article to avoid any problems with future entry.

I recently revisited The Gambia. It was very heartening to see the progress of the elected President, Adama Barrow.

I was particularly impressed by the very public work of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) which was started last year to examine the events of the 23 year dictatorship of Yahya Jammeh, who is now enjoying exile in Equatorial Guinea. The Commission’s sessions are carried live on national radio and television. Gambians are listening and watching intently. Witnesses are being grilled in great detail on the sequence of past events.

It ought to be mentioned that the Economic Community of West African States played a key miltary role in making the transition from dictatorship to elected government without a shot fired. It is very positive for the future that West African states have taken it upon themselves to ensure dictators do not over stay their welcome.

The Gambia faces many challenges in the future, not least its poverty. The Gambia has a GDP per capita which is less than half that of its neighbouring country, Senegal. Its people remain cheerful and peaceful. As they face up to their grim past through the TRRC, and considering their heritage as a British colony (and one which played a key role in fighting the slave trade) they deserve our support.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

