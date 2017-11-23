Happy Thanksgiving!

By | Thu 23rd November 2017 - 7:45 am

Plymouth Rock

Take a moment to be thankful.

For your job, your friends, that you have food to eat and a place to sleep, for the air we breathe and the freedom we have. Be thankful.

The North American holiday of Thanksgiving was born of tragedy. The Mayflower, filled with settlers from England, docked in Plymouth, Massachusetts in December 1620. Of the 102 passengers and around 30 crew on board, only five women of eighteen survived the winter, and around half the men and crew.

The following spring, the Wampanoag, a native people, taught the incomers which crops were endemic to the New World, and how to fertilise their crops with fish.

This act of good will let to a plentiful harvest, and gave the Pilgrims hope that they might survive the next winter.

I have celebrated Thanksgivings here for many years, and also in Japan and Austria. My memories of American Thanksgivings as a child circle around the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade being on TV while I helped my mother prepare food for a 2pm ‘dinner’.

Many of the foods that make up a Thanksgiving meal are linked to that first harvest 3-day feast that early settlers shared with the Wampanoag – sweet corn, wild turkey, pumpkin and beans. Today, the Thanksgiving feast is a central part of celebrations.

But the real depth of Thanksgiving is found in relationships. Millions of Americans travel from one state to another, or even across the continent, to go home for Thanksgiving. The day is a time for family, for friends, for being together and being grateful those relationships exist.

So whatever you are doing today, be thankful. And if you are able to, spend a little extra time with those near and dear to you. Happy Thanksgiving!

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in LDVUSA and Op-eds.
Advert

5 Comments

  • Yeovil Yokel 23rd Nov '17 - 8:11am

    Why is Thanksgiving celebrated on 23 November?

  • Palehorse 23rd Nov '17 - 8:38am

    Are those “native peoples” the same ones the “settlers” then slaughtered and drove the survivors into reservations?

  • Holly Matthies 23rd Nov '17 - 8:46am

    It’s not North American: Canadians have Thanksgiving in October.

  • David Raw 23rd Nov '17 - 9:09am

    If I was an American citizen whose health care was about to be abandoned by a loud mouthed intellectually challenged President I’m not sure I’d have much to be thankful for.

  • Kirsten johnson 23rd Nov '17 - 9:11am

    Yes, the Canadians celebrate Thanksgiving on the second Monday in October.

    American Thanksgiving was set as the 4th Thursday in November by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1941 when he signed a joint resolution of Congress changing the national Thanksgiving Day from the last Thursday in November to the fourth Thursday.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMartin 23rd Nov - 9:27am
    "things often work the opposite way around" That is what needs to happen to Brexit: to turn round and go back (exit from Brexit). This...
  • User AvatarPsi 23rd Nov - 9:17am
    Mick Taylor You are speaking as if there is a single set of agreed facts that it is simply a matter of acting upon. As...
  • User AvatarPsi 23rd Nov - 9:16am
    expats “I am not suggesting that there should be a further investigation” Apologies, I read your comment as another of the suggestions to revisit the...
  • User AvatarKirsten johnson 23rd Nov - 9:11am
    Yes, the Canadians celebrate Thanksgiving on the second Monday in October. American Thanksgiving was set as the 4th Thursday in November by President Franklin D....
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 23rd Nov - 9:09am
    If I was an American citizen whose health care was about to be abandoned by a loud mouthed intellectually challenged President I'm not sure I'd...
  • User AvatarPalehorse 23rd Nov - 8:57am
    Frankie and Johnny...., I was only teasing. I am 66 and have all my family here. If I were younger I would not hesitate to...