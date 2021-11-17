Helen Morgan says the Lib Dems are on the up in North Shropshire

Yesterday, the Lib Dems announced that Helen Morgan has been selected as our candidate for North Shropshire. This morning BBC Radio Shropshire broadcast an interview recorded with, in Wem yesterday.

Helen told Joanne Gallagher, the station’s political reporter, that the Lib Dems have already knocked around 1,000 doors. Problems with the NHS in Shropshire, where there are difficulties in getting GP appointments and people are sometimes waiting for several hours for an ambulance, are top of Helen’s agenda. The bad deal we got out of Brexit and the bureaucracy created are significant issues for farmers and small businesses. A referendum on rejoining the EU is not on the horizon. The trade agreements with Australia and New Zealand are adding to the pressures for farmers who will be undercut by meat and dairy produced to lower standards. The current political maelstrom about MP’s standards doesn’t feature strongly, despite the by-election being called after Owen Paterson resigned after being accused of lobbying for food companies who paid him £100,000 a year.

Can we win? Helen is clear we can: “The Lib Dems are on the up in North Shropshire.”

Helen Morgan: “I love it here and can’t wait to get stuck into the issues people have told me they are really concerned about…. We have already knocked on about a thousand doors. The thing that has come across really strongly is the NHS. Lots of people are very concerned that they can’t get a GP appointment because there are not enough GPs. And about the knock on impact on A&E and ambulance wait times… Ambulance wait times are very much at the top of people’s minds.”

Joanne Gallagher: “What can you do as a Lib Dem MP when it’s a Conservative government.”

Helen Morgan: “We proved in Chesham and Amersham that… a change of MP can send a really strong message. In Chesham and Amersham, the issue was around planning laws and a lot of local people were very worried about concreting over the Green Belt. The outcome of that is that the Conservative’s have rolled back on their planning reform changes. Sending a very clear message that if you are not happy, choosing an MP that is going to fight your corner can really make a difference.”

Joanne Gallagher: “So for you, you think this is going to be all about the NHS.”

Helen Morgan: “There are two things. The NHS is obviously at the top of people’s minds. The other thing that has really come up is that our local farming community feel really sold out by the trade deals with Australia and New Zealand where their farmers are now going to able to be undercut our local industry. That’s the other issue that is really key for us.”

Joanne Gallagher: “You are a pro-European party. Brexit had a big vote here in North Shropshire. People voted to leave. How is that going to play out?”

Helen Morgan: “When we talk to people on the doorstep, they are focused on things that are relevant now. They feel a bit let down by this botched Brexit deal and the enormous quantities of red tape they face when trading with Europe, farmers and other small businesses. I don’t think people are particularly focused on a debate that has happened. That’s in the past. We need to accept the result and focus on the issues in front of us.”

Joanne Gallagher: “So you are willing to accept the result and put up with what we have now.”

Helen Morgan: “We believe we need to have a much closer relationship with Europe so that we can get our imports and exports and our businesses thriving. The current Brexit deal doesn’t achieve that. We are going to hold the government to account on that. But there is a reality that we are not going to push for a referendum in the next three or four years.”

Joanne Gallagher: “Have you been speaking to farmers and people in the agricultural industry as part of your campaign?”

Helen Morgan: “Yes, we have. What comes across very strongly is disappointment with these trade deals with Australia and New Zealand. [There is] concern that lamb and beef and dairy products [that] are raised with lower animal welfare and low environmental standards than we have here will be able to come in and undercut our farmers”

Joanne Gallagher: “This by-election is happening because the former MP Owen Paterson had to resign. How much is the topic of sleaze and the issue of his resignation coming up?”

Helen Morgan: “It’s coming up a little bit. I think voters here feel really taken for granted. The botched attempt to change the rules and override standards by the Conservatives last week have made people very angry. They feel as they are being taken for granted. If they have an MP whose reputation has been damaged by corruption… It is an issue. But they are much more focused on getting things to improve going forward.”

Joanne Gallagher: Realistically Helen, what are the chances of a Liberal Democrat win here? It is one of the safest in England for the Conservatives. Owen Paterson had a huge majority. Well over 20,000. You came third in the general election. Labour came second. Haven’t you got an uphill battle here?”

Helen Morgan: “We are the only party on the up in North Shropshire. We doubled our vote in the general election. We doubled it again in the local election [May 2021]. We came a really close second there [in North Shropshire wards]. When we have knocked on doors people are really ready to say, we have been taken for granted and want an alternative. I think nationally in the Conservative heartlands, the Lib Dems are seen as the challenger to the Conservatives and Labour. I think we really can win here.”

Joanne Gallagher: “It is going to be a big battle, isn’t it? Owen Paterson had over 30,000 votes in the last general election and you had over five.”

Helen Morgan: “You can get these really big swings in by-elections. We had a 25% swing in Chesham and Amersham. In the local elections, Rob Wilson had a 34% swing to topple the council leader, so we can definitely make those numbers happen.”

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.