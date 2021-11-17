The Cost of Living Squeeze and Tax Reform

UK inflation is today reported to be running at an annual rate of 4.2%. The labour market appears reasonably healthy at this point with the UK unemployment rate at 4.3%, vacancies broadly in line with unemployment numbers and labour shortages driving wages growth.

Inflation, however, hits those on low and fixed incomes hardest. The high levels are being driven by higher household gas and electricity prices UK inflation. While the Bank of England expects inflation to reach 5% next year before coming back down in the second half of 2022, the Labour shadow Chancellor said households would be left more than £1,000 worse off next year due to higher levels of inflation.

Inflation itself comes from both the demand and supply side. Demand-pull or monetary inflation is driven by money creation and is thought to be associated with too much money chasing too few goods or as a consequence of exchange rate depreciation that increases the cost of imports. Cost-Push inflation is driven by market forces that push up wages and/or raw material costs faster than productivity increases or supply is constricted by bottlenecks that, like lower exchange rates, increase the cost of essential imports like food and energy.

To address falling living standards in an inflationary environment requires a strategy for productivity driven economic growth

Four leading economists have co-authored a paper that provides a means of stimulating real economic activity in the aftermath of the coronavirus lockdowns without stoking inflation.Post-Corona Stimulus “The post-Corona economic environment puts a premium on finding fiscal means to stimulate the economy while continuing to finance current levels of expenditures and debt. We develop and carefully calibrate a model of the US economy to show that an increase in the tax rate on the value of land, balanced by decreases in the tax rates on the incomes of capital and labor, can meet this need.”

The tax reform requires a shift towards Land Value Taxation over a period of years while simultaneously reducing the tax burden on labour and capital by an equivalent amount i.e. a tax neutral reform. In an economy with separate groups of workers, capitalists and landlords the simulations predict increases in welfare by 6.4% on average across all three groups , and increases in output by almost 15% relative to trend.

The economists conclude: We can do no better than repeating the conclusion of the Mirrlees Review, the most comprehensive and rigorous review of UK taxation undetaken for many decades: “This is such a powerful idea, and one that has been so comprehensively ignored by governments, that the case for a thorough official effort to design a workable system seems to be overwhelming”. This was ten years ago. It is surely more overwhelming now.

* Joe is a member of Hounslow Liberal Democrats and Chair of ALTER.