One month to go in North Shropshire campaign – we need your help

Just one month today, voters will go to the polls across North Shropshire. More than 83,000 voters will have the chance to cast their vote. We can win that vote. Even the bookies think so – odds on Helen Morgan winning have shortened this week with William Hill now offering 2:1.

The previous incumbent, Owen Paterson, held a majority of 22,949. Despite that, the Tories are not invincible in North Shropshire. They have presided over the decline of local NHS services. Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust was rated as inadequate for the third time today. There are long waits for ambulances and long waits to be transferred into A&E. The reform of Shropshire’s health provision, known as Future Fit, has stalled after years of dithering. Farmers and small businesses are angry at the bureaucracy they must negotiate to export to the EU. People are concerned about climate change and the slow progress locally and nationally on tackling it. Underfunded schools. The lack of rural transport. Low wages. The state of the rural economy.

We have everything to win in North Shropshire. We have a great candidate in Helen Morgan and a great team backing her. We need as many feet on the ground, as many people stuffing envelopes and as many people on the phones as we can get. If you can’t do any of those, please donate. Campaigning details for Saturday are below.

Campaigners are welcome throughout the week. You can find out more through the North Shropshire HQ Facebook page.

Saturday 20 November

Oswestry. Meet with Alex Wagner 10.30am-11am in Oak Street Car Park, Oswestry, SY11 1LN.

Market Drayton. Meet with David Vasmer 10.30am-11am, ASDA Car Park, Stafford St, Market Drayton, TF9 1HY.

Oswestry. 1.30pm-2pm. Meet with Alex Wagner in Oak Street Car Park, Oswestry, SY11 1LN.

Market Drayton. Meet with David Vasmer 1.30pm-2pm at ASDA Car Park, Stafford St, Market Drayton, TF9 1HY.

Gobowen. 4pm. Meet with Alex Wagner at Gobowen Railway Station, Gobowen, Oswestry, SY11 3QN.

Wem, Whitchurch and Ellesmere leaflets can be collected from HQ at Soulton Court.

Further information

You can sign up for the North Shropshire campaign here.

Travel advice (at end of article).

Helen Morgan talks about the campaign issues.

Donate online.

Send a cheque made out to North Shropshire Liberal Democrats posted to “Freepost NSLIBDEMS”. It is important to include your name and address to record the donation.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.