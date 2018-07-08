Help our MPs choose their Commons debate – last chance to have your say

Lib Dem MPs have a relatively rare opposition day debate this week. They are approaching it a bit differently by giving you a chance to decide the subject.

What’s particularly brilliant is that you get to vote preferentially too. That’ll be useful for next year’s Ashdown Prize organisers to note.

An email from Alistair Carmichael landed the other day:

On Tuesday 10th July, our MPs have an opposition day debate in Parliament. This means that we can pick one topic and have MPs debate and vote on it in Westminster. And we want to hear what you think MPs should be debating on Tuesday. The three options are: • A final vote on the Brexit deal

• Sustainability of the NHS into the future

• Donald Trump’s visit to the UK

You don’t have to be a member to vote. Anyone can take part. Just click here.

They have chosen three topical subjects. You can see Christine Jardine cast some shade at Trump, or our MPs work out a plan to keep the NHS going to its 80th birthday and beyond or see Tom Brake lead on the need for a People’s Vote on the Brexit Deal. You have until midnight tonight to cast your vote.