The Voice

Help our MPs choose their Commons debate – last chance to have your say

By | Sun 8th July 2018 - 10:25 am

Lib Dem MPs have a relatively rare opposition day debate this week. They are approaching it a bit differently by giving you a chance to decide the subject.

What’s particularly brilliant is that you get to vote preferentially too. That’ll be useful for next year’s Ashdown Prize organisers to note.

An email from Alistair Carmichael landed the other day:

On Tuesday 10th July, our MPs have an opposition day debate in Parliament.

This means that we can pick one topic and have MPs debate and vote on it in Westminster.

And we want to hear what you think MPs should be debating on Tuesday. The three options are:

• A final vote on the Brexit deal
• Sustainability of the NHS into the future
• Donald Trump’s visit to the UK

You don’t have to be a member to vote. Anyone can take part. Just click here.

They have chosen three topical subjects. You can see Christine Jardine cast some shade at Trump, or our MPs work out a plan to keep the NHS going to its 80th birthday and beyond or see Tom Brake lead on the need for a People’s Vote on the Brexit Deal. You have until midnight tonight to cast your vote.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

4 Comments

  • Debby Hallett 8th Jul '18 - 11:32am

    Why is it fair to charge VAT on ebooks but not on paper books? Scrap VAT on all books.

  • Debby Hallett 8th Jul '18 - 11:34am

    I didn’t read carefully enough. Click Here, not Leave a Comment.

  • James Pugh 8th Jul '18 - 5:27pm

    I guess this is the sort of public engagement Corbyn was successful in with his new style of PMQs

    And I agree with Tamzie Hollands. I personally think it would be daft to squander this rare opportunity to discuss Donald Trump’s visit. But no doubt dome people would approve of such virtue-signaling

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarpaul barker 8th Jul - 5:28pm
    An average of the last 10 Opinion Polls puts us on 8.9%, thats the highest we have been (just) since I have been looking at...
  • User AvatarJames Pugh 8th Jul - 5:27pm
    I guess this is the sort of public engagement Corbyn was successful in with his new style of PMQs And I agree with Tamzie Hollands....
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 8th Jul - 5:17pm
    @ Katharine "even though you reduce Mr Beveridge to a drink! " Interesting you say that, Katharine. When Beveridge worked for LL.G. in WW1 at...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 8th Jul - 5:04pm
    @Michael BG. I'm reluctant to argue with a friend, Michael, but what you wrote on the 5th at 3.14 was, 'it seems you want it...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 8th Jul - 4:15pm
    @ Joe Otten The first chart in your 2014 post shows the UK as only ahead of Italy and behind, Canada, US, Germany, Japan and...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 8th Jul - 4:14pm
    'Liberalism means finding ways to lift everyone without denying others the right to achieve their full potential.' I agree with the sentiment, Nick Baird, but...