Help our MPs choose their Commons debate – last chance to have your say

Lib Dem MPs have a relatively rare opposition day debate this week. They are approaching it a bit differently by giving you a chance to decide the subject.
What’s particularly brilliant is that you get to vote preferentially too. That’ll be useful for next year’s Ashdown Prize organisers to note.
An email from Alistair Carmichael landed the other day:
On Tuesday 10th July, our MPs have an opposition day debate in Parliament.
This means that we can pick one topic and have MPs debate and vote on it in Westminster.
And we want to hear what you think MPs should be debating on Tuesday. The three options are:
• A final vote on the Brexit deal
• Sustainability of the NHS into the future
• Donald Trump’s visit to the UK
You don’t have to be a member to vote. Anyone can take part. Just click here.
They have chosen three topical subjects. You can see Christine Jardine cast some shade at Trump, or our MPs work out a plan to keep the NHS going to its 80th birthday and beyond or see Tom Brake lead on the need for a People’s Vote on the Brexit Deal. You have until midnight tonight to cast your vote.
I joined the party as a member because the LibDems were the only party supporting our remaining in the EU. Trump’s visit is not worthy of debate, it’s happening! The NHS is important but the debate is not as urgent as the EU. The Tories would still like to have us crashing out of Euro next March! We can’t have this. So, ‘A Final Vote on the Brexit’ deal appears to be the most critical to me. Whilst it will probably have no impact, it is still important to show that actually the whole country is not in favour of leaving Europe!
I guess this is the sort of public engagement Corbyn was successful in with his new style of PMQs
And I agree with Tamzie Hollands. I personally think it would be daft to squander this rare opportunity to discuss Donald Trump’s visit. But no doubt dome people would approve of such virtue-signaling