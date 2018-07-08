NewsHound

LibLink: Ed Davey: Terminally ill homeless people are dying on our streets. They deserve dignity like the rest of us

By | Sun 8th July 2018 - 8:55 am

Here’s Ed Davey talking about the latest developments with his Bill to make sure that homeless people who are terminally ill are provided with appropriate accommodation and support. If you thought that this must automatically happen, then you are sadly mistaken.

In an article for the Independent, Ed explains what his Bill would do:

My proposed new law says that, in future, if a doctor diagnoses a homeless person with advanced ill health and certifies that they expect that person to die within the next 12 months, this “intentionality” test falls, and the person would have an automatic legal right to appropriate housing, along with a care package.

Implementing this law won’t be easy. Homeless people sometimes face the most challenging health issues imaginable: a wide variety of mental health problems including drug and alcohol dependency, and severe respiratory conditions.

The homeless often lose trust in people: in the hospital doctors, who had no choice but to discharge them back on to the streets, and in the family members from whom they have become estranged. Their past use of the NHS can make it difficult to patch together a full medical history. They might have self-discharged from hospitals to feed an addiction, or because the institutional setting proved just too much for them.

But it is the complex nature of the health and social needs of many homeless people that demands we act.

You can read the whole article here.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Richard Underhill 8th Jul '18 - 10:04am

    They deserve dignity like the rest of us.

  • DJ 8th Jul '18 - 10:31am

    Don’t think anyone is going to disagree with this at all but, if thinking about it following on the model of Special Rules for benefits, then will there be a similar review of the case after three years? Are they moved from housing kept for terminally ill homeless and if so where do they go? Or do they remain as it will be expected to be relatively small numbers and the wider point is to provide dignity to all those near the end for their life? I expect this to be the case but if it is true then I would only say that a person expected to pass away within 12 months is likely to have much longer if properly looked after and therefore it may not be as small a number as expected, although it is still likely to be relatively small numbers.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarpaul barker 8th Jul - 5:28pm
    An average of the last 10 Opinion Polls puts us on 8.9%, thats the highest we have been (just) since I have been looking at...
  • User AvatarJames Pugh 8th Jul - 5:27pm
    I guess this is the sort of public engagement Corbyn was successful in with his new style of PMQs And I agree with Tamzie Hollands....
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 8th Jul - 5:17pm
    @ Katharine "even though you reduce Mr Beveridge to a drink! " Interesting you say that, Katharine. When Beveridge worked for LL.G. in WW1 at...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 8th Jul - 5:04pm
    @Michael BG. I'm reluctant to argue with a friend, Michael, but what you wrote on the 5th at 3.14 was, 'it seems you want it...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 8th Jul - 4:15pm
    @ Joe Otten The first chart in your 2014 post shows the UK as only ahead of Italy and behind, Canada, US, Germany, Japan and...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 8th Jul - 4:14pm
    'Liberalism means finding ways to lift everyone without denying others the right to achieve their full potential.' I agree with the sentiment, Nick Baird, but...