How sound is our democracy?

The ongoing Paterson affair offers us the opportunity and motivation to analyse our fragile and imperfect version of democracy.

That MPs can, and sometimes do, receive large sums of money to represent the interests of organisations and individuals shows that, if unchecked and effectively unregulated, we are in, or on the way to being, a plutocracy and not a robust, deep democracy.

It would be more efficient to double the pay of MPs and ensure that they did not take monies from the fat wallets, individual or corporate.

The decreasing popular support of political parties makes them ever more likely to be taken over by the fat wallets, which also takes us along the path to plutocracy.

Limiting contributions to a ratio based on the minimum wage would limit this trend. Similarly, paying MPs on a ratio fixed to the minimum wage would bring a democratic facet to the relationship between the rulers and the ruled.

This might help mitigate the continuing inter-generational unfairness of recent decades. The “Deficit Myth” has been used to make tertiary education a commodity instead of an inter-generational gift. This has harmed tertiary education, of which there is not enough range, and impoverished recent generations who have been further harmed by rising housing costs, encouraged by HMG.

Democracy is more than an electoral system which returns a government for which the majority have not voted. One of the two parliamentary houses is not voted for.

Using the “Input-Process-Output” model, we have seen that the input is flawed, the process is vulnerable to corruption and the use of foodbanks demonstrates that at least some of the output is inefficient and unkind. While a democracy results in increased number of starving children it is demonstrably invalid.

The data on the use of foodbanks is no less relevant to an efficient and effective society than the stock market data and should be part of every financial report which includes the stock market.

Democracy depends upon a well educated and informed citizenry. We are informed by the privately owned media, bar “The Guardian”, by clearly labelled foreign media such as France 24, and by the BBC.

It is unlikely that privately owned main stream media will publish that which is against against the interests of the owners. Foreign media have their own interests which may or may not suit Britons, but they are not central to our information sources. There are concerns that the government influences “The Guardian.”

The BBC may not be as consistently objective and politically independent as some believe.

There is no democratic input to our national broadcaster. Similarly there is no democratic input to nationally critical enquiries such as that into the Grenfell disaster The BBC and big enquiries would be more efficient and more trusted if there were a democratically based “jury” with full access to information and the powers to question and make publicised comments which affected future behaviours.

Our democracy has too little real public access to information and too many starving children.

