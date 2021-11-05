By-Election results – TWO Lib Dem GAINS, a Lib Dem HOLD and a massive leap forward

I am covering the by-election results for ALDC tonight. So far we have done pretty well. We have won 3 of the 4 wards where we are standing.

A very strong gain from the Conservatives in Gloucester:

BY-ELECTION RESULT Longlevens, Gloucester City Council Lib Dem 1520

Con 781

Lab 135

Green 86 Congratulations to Cllr Sarah Sawyer! pic.twitter.com/Y20wVQcIk3 — ALDC (@ALDC) November 5, 2021

And another in West Sussex

BY-ELECTION RESULT Bourne, West Sussex County Council Lib Dem 1180

Con 893

Green 178

Lab 125 Lib Dem GAIN from Con Congratulations to Cllr Andrew Kerry-Bedell pic.twitter.com/RVtGse4cOb — ALDC (@ALDC) November 5, 2021

And a solid hold in Huntingdon

BY-ELECTION RESULT Huntingdon East, Huntingdonshire District Council Lib Dem 813

Con 656 votes Congratulations to Cllr Mike Shellens pic.twitter.com/amPPYLxGj0 — ALDC (@ALDC) November 4, 2021

And our 152 votes in Blackfriars and Trinity ward represent a 13% increase on last time while the Greens fell more than 6%.

BY-ELECTION RESULT Blackfriars and Trinity, Salford City Council Lab 408

Green 160

Lib Dem 152

Con 68 Lab HOLD Thanks to Lib Dem candidate Joe Allen pic.twitter.com/wuerU7JuYf — ALDC (@ALDC) November 4, 2021

This is not a bad haul. Well done to all the campaign teams on some great results.

