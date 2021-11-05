By-Election results – TWO Lib Dem GAINS, a Lib Dem HOLD and a massive leap forward

I am covering the by-election results for ALDC tonight. So far we have done pretty well. We have won 3 of the 4 wards where we are standing.
A very strong gain from the Conservatives in Gloucester:
BY-ELECTION RESULT
Longlevens, Gloucester City Council
Lib Dem 1520
Con 781
Lab 135
Green 86
Congratulations to Cllr Sarah Sawyer! pic.twitter.com/Y20wVQcIk3
— ALDC (@ALDC) November 5, 2021
And another in West Sussex
BY-ELECTION RESULT
Bourne, West Sussex County Council
Lib Dem 1180
Con 893
Green 178
Lab 125
Lib Dem GAIN from Con
Congratulations to Cllr Andrew Kerry-Bedell pic.twitter.com/RVtGse4cOb
— ALDC (@ALDC) November 5, 2021
And a solid hold in Huntingdon
BY-ELECTION RESULT
Huntingdon East, Huntingdonshire District Council
Lib Dem 813
Con 656 votes
Congratulations to Cllr Mike Shellens pic.twitter.com/amPPYLxGj0
— ALDC (@ALDC) November 4, 2021
And our 152 votes in Blackfriars and Trinity ward represent a 13% increase on last time while the Greens fell more than 6%.
BY-ELECTION RESULT
Blackfriars and Trinity, Salford City Council
Lab 408
Green 160
Lib Dem 152
Con 68
Lab HOLD
Thanks to Lib Dem candidate Joe Allen pic.twitter.com/wuerU7JuYf
— ALDC (@ALDC) November 4, 2021
This is not a bad haul. Well done to all the campaign teams on some great results.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings