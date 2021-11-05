Caron Lindsay

By-Election results – TWO Lib Dem GAINS, a Lib Dem HOLD and a massive leap forward

By | Fri 5th November 2021 - 12:45 am

I am covering the by-election results for ALDC tonight. So far we have done pretty well. We have won 3 of the 4 wards where we are standing.

A very strong gain from the Conservatives in Gloucester:

And another in West Sussex

And a solid hold in Huntingdon

And our 152 votes in Blackfriars and Trinity ward represent a 13% increase on last time while the Greens fell more than 6%.

This is not a bad haul. Well done to all the campaign teams on some great results.

Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

