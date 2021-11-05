Johnson sucked into a black hole after Paterson resigns

You can’t lose more credibility than this. Boris Johnson, distracted no doubt by glad handing world leaders at COP26 and his slap up dining with Telegraph grandees at the Garrick, arrived back at No 10 to find that he was swirling towards the black hole of political failure. His attempt to protect North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson from allegations of lobbying on behalf of his food industry paymasters failed. Big time.
Jacob Rees Mogg yesterday cancelled the review of loyal Tory MPs had voted for just hours before. Paterson, back on the hook and facing suspension, resigned.
Dominic Cummings once described Boris Johnson as “a shopping trolley smashing from one side of the aisle to the other”. It is a cruel irony that Owen Paterson was shopping in a supermarket when he learnt that the wheels had come off his political career.
Boris Johnson, who had hoped that COP26 would be his finest hour, has perhaps made the biggest mistake of his political career and even his fellow Tories are raging.
Johnson left it to Jacob Rees Mogg to smooth out the problems he had created by imposing a three-line whip on MPs to rescue. That rescue failed. Paterson resigned yesterday, or more technically will take up the position of steward of the Chiltern Hundreds or the of the Manor of Northstead, a procedure that is quaint and outdated as perhaps are the standards procedures in the Commons.
Rees Mogg was forced to address the Commons after a major backlash in yesterday morning’s media, including in the right leaning press. Wendy Chamberlain, Lib Dem MP for North East Fife, also secured an emergency debate which will be held next Monday.
This is Boris Johnson’s Super League moment. This corrupt government thought they could get away with rigging the system without anyone realising. Now they have been forced into a humiliating U-turn after a huge public backlash. pic.twitter.com/eIpC6d2aJY
The Conservatives are governing like the mafia. They are targeting those who uphold the rules rather than those who break them. These shameful attempts to drag the Standards Commissioner through the mud have to be called out for what they truly are – an attack on our democracy. https://t.co/VzWMb9hIkj
Before the U-turn, many Tory MPs took to the airways to justify their vote in favour of the Andrea Leadsom amendment. One was my local MP, Philip Dunne, who condescendingly told our local radio station that people didn’t understand what the issues were (02:09). Admitting that the vote “looks bad”, he insisted the debacle should not undermine public confidence in MPs. Dunne could be right because public trust in politicians telling the truth was just 15% in 2020 according to Ipsos Mori. Doctors and nurses are in contrast score above 90%. When you are nearly at rock bottom in public trust, there is almost nowhere to fall.
Dunne and other MPs were rapidly over taken by events yesterday. Jacob Rees Mogg told the Commons:
I am aware that last night’s vote has created a certain amount of controversy. It is important that standards in this House are done on a cross-party basis… Change would need to be supported on a cross-party basis, and that is clearly not the case… I fear last night’s debate conflated the individual case with the general concern. This link needs to be broken. Therefore, I and others will look to work on a cross-party basis to achieve improvements in our system for future cases.
Rees Mogg asserted that the view of the house was that any changes should not be applied retrospectively. That meant that Owen Paterson was not off the hook and would face another Commons vote on suspension, one the government would not dare to whip after Wednesday’s debacle.
Paterson was not told Boris Johnson was ditch both him and the review before Rees-Mogg’s announcement. The BBC says he was shopping in a supermarket when a journalist broke the news, though the Telegraph suggests a call from the Tory Whip, Mark Spencer, alerted him. He quickly resigned.
My statement today: pic.twitter.com/gZocV3WIwS
* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.
The Tory party has always been a ‘conservative’ party par excellence. Many citizens seem to have baked into their DNA the desire to ‘conserve’ what they have. Over the decades the Tories have milked that for all it’s worth. Perhaps some may be old enough to remember that 1959 GE slogan, “Life is better under the Conservatives. Don’t let Labour ruin it”.
From 2013 to 2017 I had the opportunity to see the Tory caucus at County Council level operate at first hand. As part of the ruling coalition we four Lib Dems and three Independents were able to attend group meetings and hold responsible offices. We were even invited to attend a Tory group Christmas dinner (and we did).
What I noticed was how ruthless some Tory councillors were in clinging on to power. At group meetings, despite our presence, individuals were not afraid to, as they say, ‘let it all hang out’. The question was always “Are there any votes in it for us?” The irony was that the Tory has always run and probably will run large around here; but despite that some Tories still treated the area as a marginal. I’m sure that other parties behave similarly. However, despite disagreements in private, for Tories, that’s usually where those disagreements stay. Call it hubris or chutzpah if you like. I would prefer to call it “power, whatever it takes”.
I understand from newspaper reports that there may be discussions between parties to put forward anti-sleaze candidate. I hope that this is the case as it seems that the constituency has had a large conservative majority.
It is clear to many of us who have worked in corrupt regimes where contracts are handed out to family and friends that this current Conservative government needs to be held to account. The problem with corruption that becomes normalised. For example, in my experience working in such places, the corruption seeps to every level of society. It becomes a way of supplementing income one is entitled to from non -corrupt means.
One of the worst comments I hear or read, is that ‘they are all the same’ when referring to politicians. I disagree. I believe that there are still some honourable individuals who despite differences in politics, believe that politics is a way of improving the lives of others. The abuse they tolerate in order to to do this is disgraceful.
However, the fact that there have been attempts to challenge this politician’s suspension from Parliament and the attempted removal of a watchdog , has raised more questions about the behaviour of MPs and whether more have something to fear. . The smell has become even more rancid.