Time to launch attack on Blue Fields of Shropshire

The BBC and the Telegraph have been today reporting an idea that the opposition political parties could stand aside in the forthcoming North Shropshire by-election in favour of an anti-corruption candidate. It’s the Martin Bell strategy resurrected.

It is easy to see why this idea is attractive. Bell, the “Man in the White Suit”, won the Tatton seat as an anti-corruption independent candidate, with more than 60% of the vote. At the previous election, Neil Hamilton of cash for questions fame, had secured 55% of the vote. It was a dramatic and highly publicised drubbing by Bell. It was a stand against sleaze even if it did not stop sleaze.

Was that a one off? Or a strategy we can repeat in North Shropshire?

I don’t think it could possibly work in North Shropshire. And if we don’t field a Lib Dem candidate, we will undermine the growing strength of Lib Dem activists across Shropshire where we have 14 unitary councillors and are aiming for many more.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Martin Bell has promoted the idea of a unity candidate. Bell was the journalist who stood against Neil Hamilton – the cash for questions MP. He was elected as MP for Tatton, one of the safest Tory seats in the country, from May 1997 to June 2001. Having said he would only stand for one term, unless Hamilton tried to get re-elected, Bell subsequently lost to Eric Pickles in Brentwood and Ongar. Bell says he is too old to stand again.

Much as I respect Martin Bell, he was a man of the moment and a quiet MP. He never seemed in his element in the Commons.

The Conservative majority in the North Shropshire constituency is nearly 23,000. Owen Paterson stepped into the shoes of Tory grandee John Biffen in 1997. He has since increased his vote share from 40 per cent to above 60 per cent. That does not mean the seat is unwinnable. Just challenging.

The potential Labour candidate for the by-election, Graham Curry, told BBC Radio Shropshire this morning he’d love to stand as the unity candidate but would stand aside for another if that was the Labour position. Ian Murray, Labour’s shadow Scotland secretary, told Times Radio earlier today: “At the moment, the Labour Party will be running in this by-election.”

Duncan Kerr, hoping to be the Green candidate, also suggested that he would stand aside in a similar situation.

The Lib Dems have yet to declare a position but I am expecting us to field a candidate.

If the Lib Dems, Labour and the Greens were to stand aside, we would create a progressive alliance without any progressive element. Labour clearly wants the job but we should not surrender all the efforts of the hard working Shropshire Lib Dems to Labour. We don’t have anyone in a white suit or with any other dress style who is coming to the rescue and as Martin Bell showed, that will not lead to the permanent change we need.

In the Shropshire unitary council elections last May, our Lib Dem candidates took 25% of the vote amid the Blue Fields of North Shropshire. That was way behind the Tories who gained 55% but this seat is not unassailable with the right candidate and if we pump sufficient energy in the campaign. When we look at local areas within North Shropshire, we have towns and villages where we are tantalising close to a Lib Dem majority. Building on that will require a Chesham and Amersham level of effort. Surely, we can do that. Lib Dems can gain on national swings but we are hellishly good at by-elections when we concentrate our enthusiasm. And even if we lose, we will have increased local and national campaigning capacity.

We have a bit of time. No-one is likely to want a by-election this side of Christmas. North Shropshire would not ordinarily be a target seat. But it should be a target in this by-election. The Tories have no obvious local candidate to replace Owen Paterson. They are mired in a corruption scandal. And even though a majority in Shropshire voted for Brexit, the consequences of leaving the EU are hitting our rural communities hard.

We have shown in Chesham and Amersham that we can attack the Blue Wall. Now is the time to launch an attack on the Blue Fields.

This views in this article are the personal opinions of Andy Boddington and not those of the Lib Dems in Shropshire.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.