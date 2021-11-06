Observations of an Expat: Climate people

Climate change affects every single one of the7.8 billion people living on planet Earth and each one of them is an individual with homes, jobs, families, friends, dreams and aspirations.

Already these are being shattered by floods, fires, droughts, desertification and storms. Millions have already been affected. Below are a sample of specific cases that herald future problems for the rest of the world.

Cecile Rvanavaluna used to work in her local rice paddy every day. Now Madagascar’s rice fields—which take up a third of the East African Island’s agricultural land—are dust. Madagascar has been suffering a drought for a record 40 years. It is, according to the UN, the victim of the first climate induced famine.

Cecile and her family are being kept just above starvation levels by handouts from the World Food Programme. Other Malagasy’s are less fortunate. At least 30,000 are said to be dying from starvation. Many are reduced to eating cactus leaves which would otherwise be fed to livestock. With so many in a weakened state disease is rampant.

Shakeeh Bano and her family can’t sleep inside their one-storey home for at least a third of the year. They have to move to the roof in an attempt to find respite from day after day of temperatures topping 50 degrees centigrade. Her three grandchildren regularly suffer from heat exhaustion, rashes and diarrhoea.

Kuwait at the head of the Persian Gulf is dependent on the fossil fuels which feed the growing climate crisis. It has also recorded temperatures as high as 68 degrees centigrade reflected off the desert sands. Most days the thermometer reaches at least 50 degrees. Between 11Am and 4pm the streets of Kuwait City are empty as the occupants seek a break in air conditioned homes which only push up the outdoor temperature. Unbearable temperatures have become a fact of life in recent years throughout the Middle East and South Asia. In fact, the Middle East is heating up at twice the rate as the rest of the globe.

Grandpa Joe dropped in for dinner at Tina Stege’s house on the Marshall Islands in the South Pacific. This would not have been unusual but for the fact that Joe Stege was buried in a seaside plot thirty years ago. Rising sea levels meant that his coffin was lifted from his grave and deposited on the Tina’s front porch 200 yards up the beach. The Marshall Islands are one of many low-lying island nations that could literally disappear as polar ice caps melt and sea levels rise.

Meteorologists have warned that a quarter of million Australian homes could be lost to the sea over the next ten years. But that is only part of the problem down under. Australia is already the world’s driest continent and in the past ten years it has suffered a drought. Lack of rain and soaring temperatures have, according to experts, made the continental nation one of the three most fire prone areas in the world. In 2019-20, New South Wales suffered its worst bush fires in history. Three billion animals were either displaced or burned to death.

Canada’s British Columbia is usually associated with one of the world’s most pleasantly temperate climates. But over the past decade the numbers have been steadily rising. This summer Patrick Lytton received a text picture from his wife of the thermometer outside their home in the town of Lytton. It showed 53 degrees centigrade. Moments later the town burst into flames. Mrs Lytton and her pregnant daughter and her children were forced to flee with nothing more than the clothes are on their backs.

Further down the West coast, the combination of a prolonged drought and high temperatures is responsible for a record number of wildfires. In 2019, 118,000 acres was destroyed by fire. In 2020, the figure exceeded two million acres. The smoke and flames could be seen from the International Space Station. As the flames spread, firefighters draped in foil world’s largest tree, the giant Sequoia known as General Sherman, to protect it from nearby fires.

Severe weather is also one of the consequences of rising world temperatures, especially in the Caribbean region and the US east coast. Hurricanes heading for that region start off the West coast of Africa where the higher temperatures draw up evaporated water from the Atlantic. The higher the temperature the more water that rises into the air, develops into hurricanes and starts being pushed northwest by the trade winds.

Puerto Rico, Cuba, Haiti, the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic, Louisiana and Texas have all been hit in recent years by devastating hurricanes. Climate change storms are said to be responsible for floods that killed 242 people across several European countries in July and August. There was also severe flooding this summer in Turkey, China, India, Afghanistan, New Zealand and the US.

The world leaders gathered in Glasgow are said to be discussing ways to head off the consequences of climate change. They are already with us.

* American expat journalist Tom Arms is LDV's foreign affairs editor and Campaigns Chair for Wandsworth Lib Dems. His book “America: Made in Britain” was published on 15 October.