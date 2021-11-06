ALDC by-election report: 4 September 2021

It has been a simply outstanding week for the Lib Dems – with a number of sensational performances and results in by-elections across the country at every level.

There was a double-helping of principle-authority gains from the Conservatives in West Sussex and Gloucester where both campaigns were helped by a Fighting Fund Grant from ALDC.

West Sussex

On West Sussex County Council the Lib Dems gained Bourne Ward from the Conservatives – with a 23% increase in our share of the vote. Congratulations to Cllr Andrew Kerry-Bedell and the local Lib Dem team on a fantastic gain.

West Sussex County Council, Bourne ward

Lib Dem (Andrew Kerry-Bedell): 1180 [51.8%, +22.8%]

Conservative: 893 [39.2%, -11.7%]

Green: 178 [7.8%, -3.1%]

Labour: 25 [1.1%, -8.1%]

Gloucester

On Gloucester City Council newly elected Lib Dem Cllr Sarah Sawyer and the local team gained Longlevens ward – also from the Conservatives – winning more than 60% of the vote, increasing our share by 15% and finishing with a thumping majority of over 600 votes. Congratulations and well done to Sarah and Gloucester Lib Dems.

Gloucester City Council, Longlevens ward

Lib Dem (Sarah Sawyer): 1520 [60.3%, +15.1]

Conservative: 781 [31%, -17.8%]

Labour: 135 [5.4%]

Green: 86 [3.4%]

Huntingdonshire

On Huntingdonshire District Council the Lib Dems retained the seat on Huntingdon East – beating the Conservatives by over 150 votes in a two-way contest and increasing the Lib Dem share of the vote by 8%. Congratulations to newly elected Cllr Michael Shellens and Huntingdon Lib Dems on such a successful defence.

Huntingdonshire DC, Huntingdon East ward

Lib Dem (Michael Shellens): 813 [55.3%, +8.3%]

Conservative: 656 [44.7%, +5.6%]

Chichester

Yet another gain for the Lib Dems took place in Chichester as we gained the Parish Council ward of Chichester North from the Conservatives – beating them by over 100 votes. Congratulations to Maureen Corfield and the Chichester team on a great gain!

Chichester City Council, Chichester North ward

Lib Dem (Maureen Corfield): 464 [36.4%]

Conservative: 346 [27.1%]

Green: 231 [18.1%]

Independent: 190 [14.9%]

Labour: 42 [3.3%]

Salford

There was another great result for the Lib Dems on Salford City Council as Lib Dem candidate Joe Allen and the local team added 13% to their vote share in Blackfriars & Trinity ward – going forwards as all other parties went backwards and developing the seat for future elections. Labour held the seat but with a smaller vote share. Well done to Joe and the team in Salford.

Salford City Council, Blackfriars & Trinity ward

Labour: 408 [51.8%, -2.3%]

Green: 160 [20.3%, -6.4%]

Lib Dem (Joe Allen): 152 [19.3%, +13%]

Conservative: 68 [8.6%, +0.8%]

Elsewhere

Finally, there were two further by-elections being contested on Thursday – though without Lib Dem candidates.

On Rutland County Council Labour gained the seat of Oakham North West from the Conservatives, while on West Lancashire Borough Council the Conservatives held on to beat Labour in a two-way fight in North Meols ward.

Rutland County Council, Oakham North West ward

Labour: 293 [62.6%]

Conservative: 173 [37.4%]

West Lancashire Borough Council, North Meols ward

Conservative: 634 [64.9%, +15.9%]

Labour: 343 [35.1%, -3%]

* Charles Quinn is Campaigns Organiser for ALDC and a local councillor in Hull.