How that conversation between May and Corbyn should go

Tonight, Theresa May said she wanted to unite the country behind the deal which everybody hates. She was going to talk to Jeremy Corbyn so he could share the blame when it all goes wrong.

So Jeremy should walk into Number 10, give up his phone like we all have to, hand over a pot of home made jam to Theresa May and say:

“Ok, here’s how it is. Take your deal, put it back to the Commons and accept the Kyle Wilson amendment to give us a confirmatory referendum. It’ll pass tomorrow. I’ll whip for it. The Lib Dems, SNP, Plaid, Green and They Who Must Not be Named Because I Don’t Like Them will support it. You are free of the DUP and ERG. Enjoy your jam. Bye.

And then he should walk away in a more dignified fashion than when he legged it the other week because Chuka Umunna was there.

But I’m not going to be holding my breath for that scenario to unfold. In a reasonably lengthy interview with Sky News tonight he didn’t mention, nor was he asked, about a People’s Vote one single time.

So what’s this all about? Is May snuggling up to Corbyn in a desperate bid to make the ERG cave and back her deal this week?

It is, as Politics.co.uk’s Ian Dunt said on Twitter tonight, a very dangerous moment. The latest abyss on the road to the cliff edge. And it’s as much because of the (lack of) calibre of the Leader of the Opposition as it is the inadequacy of the Prime Minister.

You see, if May and Corbyn drag things out, they’ll miss the deadline for setting the European elections in train. That’s next Thursday, 11th April. And if they miss that, we can’t fight them and we won’t get an extension beyond May 22nd. So we’d be back in bloody awful deal, no deal or revoke territory.

The scarier thing is that May is supposed to be resigning when she gets her deal through, so even if she agrees to align our policy more with EU’s, some hardline ERG leader will just rip all that up and it will be too late to do anything about it.

Corbyn knows all this but will still not push for the safety net of a confirmatory referendum.

You know when you are about to take a major life decision, you have to be really sure it’s the right thing. You don’t just buy a house or choose a life partner that you don’t like and think will be bad for you just for the hell of it.

Sometimes you have to look at the reality in front of you, recognise that you are on the wrong course and have the courage to change things.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings