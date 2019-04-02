May says she will work with Labour to find a scapegoat / break deadlock/kick can down the road (pick your own metaphor)

An extraordinary cabinet meeting today. Robert Peston called it possibly the most important cabinet meeting in 50 years. All ministers’ phones were confiscated and ministers were locked in a cupboard “until the PM had decided what they decided”, (using Peston’s words).

The PM says she is taking action to break the log jam by sitting down with Corbyn to agree a plan. …Either to agree an option to put to MPs or, if none can be agreed, agree a series of options to put to MPs, with the winner (which there probably won’t be) being implemented by the government.

More can kicking? More looking for a scapegoat?

The one thing which appears solid is that May has abandoned any idea of a fourth vote on her deal.

Interestingly, this is actually the second time in this process that May said she would work with the opposition. Not much came of the last attempt. That was around March 23rd when David Liddington sat down with some opposition figures.

