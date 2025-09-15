How to fight the far right

The last few weeks have been a worrying time. Friends of mine have told me that, because they aren’t white, they are worried about visiting parts of our country. Robert Jenrick and other politicians have implied you are only properly British if you are white. Last weekend we saw shocking violence on London’s streets from far right racist thugs. It’s like an horrific throwback to the 80s – a ‘This is England’ nightmare.
Most worryingly, our Prime Minister failed to condemn these threats.
In this climate we Liberal Democrats must call out racism, and say, at every opportunity, that we are on the side of law-abiding Britons. That we will protect our friends, families and neighbours.
If we are going to beat the far right – we can’t just ignore them, as many left of centre politicians are tempted to. Brutal criminals are on our streets, and Reform leads the opinion polls. If we don’t take them on, then people will assume this isn’t something we care about.
With the rise of Reform in the polls, difficult conversations are inevitable.
There is no middle ground here. We need to win the argument on immigration. We can do that – because there is a liberal mainstream majority in Britain, who are open to being persuaded. But that will only happen if we talk about why we need to welcome refugees and economic migrants.
Firstly we need to make the argument that welcoming people fleeing dictatorships is a proud British tradition. Just look around and you can see how refugees have enriched British culture. Whether it’s fish and chips introduced by Jewish refugees, or Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion in 2022.
It’s British to welcome people. Around the world we are seen as a friendly and tolerant country because of this record, and our day to day tolerance. We should be proud of that, just as much as we are proud of our sporting success.
Nigel Farage, on the other hand, wants to make us into a meaner country. He openly wants to do a deal with the Taliban, who are so extreme that they let women die in the rubble of an earthquake rather than be touched by a male rescuer.
Reform wants to cosy up to dictators in Iran, Eritrea and Vietnam, giving them millions of pounds to take refugees back. That would be shameful for our country.
We can take on Reform locally and nationally by asking them again and again which dictators they will do a deal with.
We can also win the argument that immigration is good for our economy. This is something we should talk about too. In the last twenty years real wages in Britain have barely increased. People feel that politics is failing. Voters are ready for a new approach to the economy.
To be economically successful, we will need highly skilled people – from scientists and doctors to nurses, builders and engineers. With low unemployment – less than 5% – we need to welcome these skilled people from other countries.
If we hope to reduce rents and build new national infrastructure, we will need more builders and engineers. If we’re going to fix the NHS, we will need more doctors, nurses and technicians. And if we want an economy built on highly skilled jobs, fit for the future, we need to attract leading businesses working in technology, medicine and advanced manufacturing.
The public, rightly, will not reward a government that slashes economic immigration. We need to explain to voters this would make us all poorer.
The independent Office for Budget Responsibility’s own figures show that cutting immigration could easily cost a typical British family £500 a year. Every time we hear politicians calling for lower immigration, we should ask them if they are happy to pay extra tax for that, and what economic damage they are willing to suffer.
Finally, we need a media that respects our rules. Millions in Britain are directly or indirectly influenced by Twitter. And last weekend its owner, Elon Musk, clearly called for violence on Britain’s streets, while boosting the reach of extremists on his social network. The British government would ban, fine or remove the licence of a TV channel or radio station that abused its power like this. The police would arrest somebody who stood on Britain’s streets calling for violence. But our government seems to think it is powerless against Musk. They appear unwilling to speak out against him.
Governments can bring social media companies under control. As recently as October, Musk caved in to Brazilian law. We must stop him promoting violence, to make our country safe. Rarely has the commitment to a fair, free and open society seemed more important. I for one do not plan to be ‘enslaved by conformity’. It’s time to speak up for our friends.
* Rob Blackie was Liberal Democrat Mayoral candidate in 2024, achieving the best result for 16 years. https://bsky.app/profile/robblackie.bsky.social
Well said Rob.
@ Rob Blackie,
I would expect that the arguments you put forward in your OP will go down well with your existing voter base in the wealthier constituencies.
You’ll need more than these though. You have correctly pointed out that:
” In the last twenty years real wages in Britain have barely increased. People feel that politics is failing. Voters are ready for a new approach to the economy.”
So in the less well off areas you’ll have to explain what they will surely interpret as the same approach can also be ‘a new approach’. How will this approach, whether it be new or the same, lead to higher wages?
You’ve not mentioned the costs of accommodation, but this is an important issue too. So how will having more people looking for accommodation make it more affordable?
My answers are from a socialist perspective. Lib Dems have a more difficult task of coming up with non-socialist remedies to the problem.
We can also attack The Far Right on Green issues, they are in a minority on the dangers of Global Warming & are stuck with claiming its a Left Wing Fake. Reform don’t want to talk about The Environment so we should.
Interesting article, but I think Rob, you are mistaken when you say there is no middle ground: There is. The middle ground is to absolutely condemn the far right thuggery and calls to violence we’ve seen, along with any suggestion that ethnicity matters in whether you are British, while also recognising that current immigration levels are too high and need to come down. That is an ethical position that combines internationalism with honest realism, and is the best place from which to fight the far right. If we are not willing to offer a middle ground position then we are basically offering people a choice between two extremes – and that’s never going to end well.
As for your suggestion that we can reduce rents by bringing in more people who will immediately need somewhere to live… you might want to rethink the economics of how that will pan out 😉
It’s perfectly reasonable to ask where housing for immigration will come from – and there’s an easy answer.
It comes from building a lot more housing.
The difference is simple:
With immigration – we have the people who will build this housing.
Without – we can’t build enough housing for the people we already have. Benchmarked against Germany we are about 5 million houses short right now.
I’m afraid there is a middle ground and we need to consider whether we wish to stand on it or take one of the extreme positions instead. There are 3 positions regarding immigration: 1) being anti-immigration, 2) supporting legal immigration and genuine refugees, 3) believing in open borders.
I support the middle position – I believe in planned immigration of those with the skills we need, together with genuine refugees. I do not believe in open borders, which I regard as an extreme position as well as one that will damage us at the ballot box.
“With immigration – we have the people who will build this housing.”
This is true. But the counter argument will be that we’ve had high levels of immigration for several years now, and the housing problem is as bad as ever. So why is having even more immigration going to fix the problem?
I’d suggest that the bottleneck in the housing supply isn’t due to a shortage of labour.
There are various factors involved including: Land hoarding, and a general opposition at local level to allowing more building in their areas. Many Lib Dem supporters, no doubt, including perhaps readers of LDV will have signed petitions to try to block development in their relatively affluent towns and villages.
I’d add the govt’s need, despite what they may say, to avoid house pricing falling. They are the collateral for a sea of private debt on which the economy floats.
@Rob: Houses can’t get built instantly. A quick google says it takes 2-4 person-years to build a house. In order for ‘importing’ a builder to make a difference to the housing stock, that builder will need to build two houses – one for himself to live in, plus one to add to the general housing stock. That’s 4-8 years. Add another year or two to get through planning and design and you’re looking at 5-10 years to make a difference. During that time you’ve lost net housing stock (and therefore are likely to have higher rents) because the new migrant needs somewhere to live from the instant they arrive. And that’s before you even factor in that you don’t just need new houses: Increasing population means you need to build more schools, hospitals, and all the other infrastructure we depend on – and the people who build all that will also need somewhere to live from the instant they arrive.
You might consider that London – the place in the UK that has seen the highest levels of immigration over the last 20 years – is also the place that has the most acute housing crisis and therefore the highest rents. That’s unlikely to be a coincidence.
@ Rob,
I’d generally agree with Simon even though we don’t occupy the same part of the political spectrum. This does sometimes worry me! 🙂
Lib Dems don’t seem to have a coherent view of how the economy works or what we all should expect from it. The question of immigration is a good example. On the one hand there is a widespread view that the robots are coming to take all our jobs. It’s true that we’ve lost a lot of jobs to increased automation of one sort or another. I can’t remember the last time I spoke face to face with anyone from my bank or was handed a railway ticket by a person at a ticket office. We’ll all, therefore, need a UBI or some other large measure of social support to survive in a future world where we don’t have much to do.
On the other hand, people like yourself argue that we need more immigration because there is too much work needing to be done and the existing population can’t do it all ourselves.
Great article Rob. Not only are 100% right that we, of all parties in British politics, must continue to speak up for welcoming refugees and celebrating the cultural richness of modern Britain (and London especially) made all the richer by the diversity of people here; but we must ALSO make the economic case. With an ageing population and consequent ever-increasing public spending demands across health & care, pensions, and myriad other retirement-age benefits; increasing the pool of working age people contributing to the Exchequer is an urgent imperative. Sadly, no-one is talking about this and so Liberal Democrats must urgently make the economic case for immigration.