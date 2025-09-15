How to fight the far right

The last few weeks have been a worrying time. Friends of mine have told me that, because they aren’t white, they are worried about visiting parts of our country. Robert Jenrick and other politicians have implied you are only properly British if you are white. Last weekend we saw shocking violence on London’s streets from far right racist thugs. It’s like an horrific throwback to the 80s – a ‘This is England’ nightmare.

Most worryingly, our Prime Minister failed to condemn these threats.

In this climate we Liberal Democrats must call out racism, and say, at every opportunity, that we are on the side of law-abiding Britons. That we will protect our friends, families and neighbours.

If we are going to beat the far right – we can’t just ignore them, as many left of centre politicians are tempted to. Brutal criminals are on our streets, and Reform leads the opinion polls. If we don’t take them on, then people will assume this isn’t something we care about.

With the rise of Reform in the polls, difficult conversations are inevitable.

There is no middle ground here. We need to win the argument on immigration. We can do that – because there is a liberal mainstream majority in Britain, who are open to being persuaded. But that will only happen if we talk about why we need to welcome refugees and economic migrants.

Firstly we need to make the argument that welcoming people fleeing dictatorships is a proud British tradition. Just look around and you can see how refugees have enriched British culture. Whether it’s fish and chips introduced by Jewish refugees, or Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion in 2022.

It’s British to welcome people. Around the world we are seen as a friendly and tolerant country because of this record, and our day to day tolerance. We should be proud of that, just as much as we are proud of our sporting success.

Nigel Farage, on the other hand, wants to make us into a meaner country. He openly wants to do a deal with the Taliban, who are so extreme that they let women die in the rubble of an earthquake rather than be touched by a male rescuer.

Reform wants to cosy up to dictators in Iran, Eritrea and Vietnam, giving them millions of pounds to take refugees back. That would be shameful for our country.

We can take on Reform locally and nationally by asking them again and again which dictators they will do a deal with.

We can also win the argument that immigration is good for our economy. This is something we should talk about too. In the last twenty years real wages in Britain have barely increased. People feel that politics is failing. Voters are ready for a new approach to the economy.

To be economically successful, we will need highly skilled people – from scientists and doctors to nurses, builders and engineers. With low unemployment – less than 5% – we need to welcome these skilled people from other countries.

If we hope to reduce rents and build new national infrastructure, we will need more builders and engineers. If we’re going to fix the NHS, we will need more doctors, nurses and technicians. And if we want an economy built on highly skilled jobs, fit for the future, we need to attract leading businesses working in technology, medicine and advanced manufacturing.

The public, rightly, will not reward a government that slashes economic immigration. We need to explain to voters this would make us all poorer.

The independent Office for Budget Responsibility’s own figures show that cutting immigration could easily cost a typical British family £500 a year. Every time we hear politicians calling for lower immigration, we should ask them if they are happy to pay extra tax for that, and what economic damage they are willing to suffer.

Finally, we need a media that respects our rules. Millions in Britain are directly or indirectly influenced by Twitter. And last weekend its owner, Elon Musk, clearly called for violence on Britain’s streets, while boosting the reach of extremists on his social network. The British government would ban, fine or remove the licence of a TV channel or radio station that abused its power like this. The police would arrest somebody who stood on Britain’s streets calling for violence. But our government seems to think it is powerless against Musk. They appear unwilling to speak out against him.

Governments can bring social media companies under control. As recently as October, Musk caved in to Brazilian law. We must stop him promoting violence, to make our country safe. Rarely has the commitment to a fair, free and open society seemed more important. I for one do not plan to be ‘enslaved by conformity’. It’s time to speak up for our friends.

* Rob Blackie was Liberal Democrat Mayoral candidate in 2024, achieving the best result for 16 years. https://bsky.app/profile/robblackie.bsky.social