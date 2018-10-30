The Voice

How to get Lib Dem Voice by email

By | Tue 30th October 2018 - 10:25 am

Why not join hundreds of other Lib Dem Voice readers in getting our latest headlines by email?

Some people like regularly visiting a site to see if there’s new stories of interest. But if you prefer email, you can instead sign up to get a daily early morning email with a summary of the previous day’s posts from Lib Dem Voice, complete with a note of how many comments each post has got and convenient links to click on if any take your fancy and you want to take a read.

Just go to our email sign up page to start getting these emails.

You can unsubscribe at any time and we won’t pass your email on to anyone else.

You can also sign up for a special once-a-week email, bringing you the best of the posts from across the Liberal Democrat blogosphere (aka the Golden Dozen, which is also posted up on this site).

 

