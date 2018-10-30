Stay with EU – a gorgeous pro EU song

One of the delights of editing this site is that I can be having a really crap day and then all of a sudden a wee gem lands in my inbox.
And so it was last night, when composer Amy Collins sent me this brilliant animated video of her song, Stay with EU. Her words have been brought to life by the BAFTA nominated animators Brothers McLeod.
I love it. I hope you enjoy it as much.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
Well, that was a waste of 3 minutes of my life.
Mind you I would love to know why ‘at least’ 7 of the character faces out of the 28 that replace the national flags show people of obvious non-national ethnic origin, is this what the producer of this song thinks – that at least 25% of the European countries whose flags are shown are actually mainly non-national ethnic origins are actually represented as being THEIR normal?
Talk about a stupid own-goal, this just shows the utter contempt that the producer has for the national ethnic majorities throughout Europe.
William Roy
Don’t you have some YouTube videos to go and comment on as well? You can waste even more than 3 minutes there, and tell everyone all about it.