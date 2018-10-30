Caron Lindsay

Stay with EU – a gorgeous pro EU song

By | Tue 30th October 2018 - 8:55 am

One of the delights of editing this site is that I can be having a really crap day and then all of a sudden a wee gem lands in my inbox.

And so it was last night, when composer Amy Collins sent me this brilliant animated video of her song, Stay with EU. Her words have been brought to life by the BAFTA nominated animators Brothers McLeod.

I love it. I hope you enjoy it as much.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

  • William Roy 30th Oct '18 - 10:12am

    Well, that was a waste of 3 minutes of my life.

    Mind you I would love to know why ‘at least’ 7 of the character faces out of the 28 that replace the national flags show people of obvious non-national ethnic origin, is this what the producer of this song thinks – that at least 25% of the European countries whose flags are shown are actually mainly non-national ethnic origins are actually represented as being THEIR normal?

    Talk about a stupid own-goal, this just shows the utter contempt that the producer has for the national ethnic majorities throughout Europe.

  • Malcolm Todd 30th Oct '18 - 3:00pm

    William Roy
    Don’t you have some YouTube videos to go and comment on as well? You can waste even more than 3 minutes there, and tell everyone all about it.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarpaul holmes 30th Oct - 2:47pm
    @Humphrey Hawksley. A look at 1974 gives a good clue to what may have happened if we had declined to enter Coalition in 2010. In...
  • User AvatarJenny Barnes 30th Oct - 2:34pm
    £9 bn that could have been put on fuel duty using the fuel duty escalator. while cutting subsidies for electric cars. Biggest item was the...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 30th Oct - 2:32pm
    Peter Hirst, If Land Value Tax (LVT) was used for both national and local government finance, only one level of government would need to be...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 30th Oct - 12:40pm
    Just as Blair and co had a possibly once in a generation chance to make the U.K. a modern truly democratic state back in 1997,...
  • User AvatarDavid Evans 30th Oct - 12:35pm
    Michael 1 - I don't know where you get the idea that "I am sure Nick Clegg as well as Danny Alexander and the others...
  • User AvatarMichael 1 30th Oct - 12:32pm
    Oh come off it @Peter Watson and @David Raw the Government changes tax rates and spending EVERY year in something called the budget in case...