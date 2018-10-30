Stay with EU – a gorgeous pro EU song

One of the delights of editing this site is that I can be having a really crap day and then all of a sudden a wee gem lands in my inbox.

And so it was last night, when composer Amy Collins sent me this brilliant animated video of her song, Stay with EU. Her words have been brought to life by the BAFTA nominated animators Brothers McLeod.

I love it. I hope you enjoy it as much.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings