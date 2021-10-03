How to help others with heating costs this Winter

So my dogs got me out of bed at 7:34 this morning. By 7:46, I had joined all the people on social media who have been announcing that they had put their heating on. As an added bonus, the timer now shows the correct time and day for the first time in years after I finally figured out how to change the day.

This simple act is one which so many will have to put off for as long as possible because they simply can’t afford to.

People on the lowest incomes are facing a nightmare Winter of rising energy costs and the ending of the Universal Credit uplift. The end of the furlough scheme puts 110,000 jobs at risk, as Christine Jardine pointed out the other day in a last ditch attempt to get Rishi Sunak to see sense.

The rise in the energy price cap has a hidden extra for the poorest. Those on prepayment meters, usually the poorest in the least well insulated rented properties, pay even more. The BBC reports:

Those on standard tariffs, with typical household levels of energy use, will see an increase of £139 – from £1,138 to £1,277 a year – to their bill

People with prepayment meters, with average energy use, will see an annual increase of £153 – from £1,156 to £1,309

Local councillors, campaigners and MPs will likely be contacted by constituents who are really struggling, so I thought it might be useful to set out some of the sources of help and advice for them.

Citizens Advice has a summary of grants and benefits that can help with fuel costs.

Home Energy Scotland and Simple Energy Advice give advice on how to benefit from the Energy Companies Obligation to help with measures to make homes more energy efficient.

Age UK have a really useful guide on Winter warmth for older people. It’s always worth checking that any pensioner who comes to you is claiming Pension Credit. This benefit, paid to the poorest pensioners, has a notoriously low uptake. Last year a report by the charity Independent Age stated:

If Pension Credit take-up was lifted from the current uptake of 61% to 100% then almost 450,000 people could be lifted out of poverty, reducing pensioner poverty to its lowest ever level.

And for those who are not of pension age, getting them to do a benefits calculator such as that from Turn2Us might show them ways of maximising their income.

However, for many people, even the maximum level of benefits simply is not enough. The safety net is just not there.

At the other end of the scale, there are households, including mine, getting the Winter Fuel Payment, who really, really don’t need it.

It’s worth noting that in Scotland, it’s not just those of State Pension age who get it, but also some disabled children.

But the point is that it goes to everyone of State Pension age, including those who are comparatively well off. Some of them may want to donate it to help others struggling with fuel costs or to any other charity. Google has all sorts of suggestions on local organisations who do that.

If you have any other suggestions, please put them in the comments.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings