Welcome to my day: 4 October 2021 – some days are diamonds, some days are rocks…

It’s the start of a new week here at Liberal Democrat Voice, although I am reminded that the week starts on a Sunday in Portuguese. And after the excitement of last week – who would have thought that so many of you are passionate about moderation? – I’m left with a challenge to follow that up. Luckily, I’m not alone…

Apparently, Chris Loder, the Conservative MP for West Dorset, believes that our supermarkets are at fault for the issues regarding supply of foodstuffs to shelves;

I know it might not feel like it in the immediate term. But it is in our mid and long-term interest that these logistics chains do break. It will mean that the farmer down the street will be able to sell their milk in the village shop like they did decades ago. It is because these commercial predators – that is the supermarkets – have wiped that out and I’d like to see that come back.

Now, whilst I live in a small, rural village, and can source a surprising amount locally – everything from lager to cheese, bacon to bread, i.e. the essentials – I’m guessing that our urban readers might not be so blithe about the prospect of supermarket supply chains being destroyed. Are these people Conservatives, or social Darwinists?

Ah well, for on this day in 1537, the first complete English-language Bible, the “Matthew Bible” was published and, in 1675, Christiaan Huygens patented the pocket watch, whilst in 1883, the first “Orient Express” train left Paris, bound for Istanbul. There may have been the odd pocket watch involved…

Today, I welcome Lin Macmillan to our ranks of contributors, and she has something to say about labour shortages. I admit that the title caught my eye… Michal Siewniak brings his own perspective on the impacts of a labour market stripped of EU nationals.

It’s been too long since David Boyle wrote for us, and he brings news of the new campaign he’s involved in, challenging the advertising agencies who encourage us to consume more than we might otherwise do.

The Conservative Party Conference continues to entertain appal us over the next few days, and don’t forget, if you’re inspired horrified by what they have to say, why not write something for us?

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice. He admits to enjoying the occasional bacon sandwich…