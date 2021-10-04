Michal Siewniak

The impact of staff shortages on the UK economy

By | Mon 4th October 2021 - 8:57 am

I like my Sunday routine. I am not a coffee drinker, however I enjoy my morning walk to Welwyn Garden City Town Centre and getting my favourite vanilla latte.

In the last couple of weeks, I have noticed that one of my local coffee shops is opening later than usual. I thought that it might be a good idea to ask what causes this late opening. I was told that unfortunately; they are short staffed. This particular outlet recruited two new individuals, however one of them, I was told, resigned very quickly.

I am sure that no one will be surprised if I say that the British economy has been reliant on the “foreign workforce” for quite a long time. Various data suggests that:

  • The hospitality industry employed three million people before the pandemic and 30% of its workforce came from overseas
  • The construction sector, particularly in London (28%), has relied upon EU nationals
  • According to latest figures, there were 112,000 vacancies in the care sector
  • The meat processing industry employs, which is staffed by 2/3 by non-UK workers, at the end of August, was missing 14,000 people out of 95,000 employed in the sector

There are plenty of reasons why this is happening: changes to the immigration rules, changes to our “working patterns”, the health pandemic or UK’s exit from the European Union are only a few.

What should happen next so that we can mitigate future staff shortages in our essential industries? Better pay? Working conditions? “Obsession” with the immigration rules need to change?

Whatever it is, I think that unless something changes dramatically, we might all have to get used to these changes of our “daily economic circumstances”? Not getting latte in the morning is not the end of the world, however not having enough people to staff our care homes, nurses to look after our patients, food pickers to ensure that our shelves are not empty are most definitely worrying signs. Is this the “global Britain” we were all promised a few years ago? I don’t think so.

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and former councillor

