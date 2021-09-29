Caron Lindsay

How on earth were the red flags around Sarah Everard’s murderer missed?

By | Wed 29th September 2021 - 9:03 pm

When I first read the horrific account of Sarah Everard’s murder as it was revealed in court this morning, I felt sick, and, several hours later, that queasiness remains.

My heart breaks for her family who have to live with that awful reality every single day. I have nothing but admiration for them that they were able to put together such articulate, raw victim impact statements which show the strength of their love for Sarah and the daily hell they endure at the thought of the torture she went through as her life was taken from her.

It takes incredible self control to be able to stand in a court room, facing your daughter’s or sister’s murderer and not fall to bits.

Lib Dem Women and Equalities spokesperson Wera Hobhouse said:

One question on my mind is how on earth the murderer was able to get himself into the position where he had the authority to trick Sarah. It’s not as if there weren’t enough red flags about him. The Standard reports that a decade ago women at the Civil Nuclear Constabulary where worked felt uncomfortable around him.

Sarah Everard’s killer was nicknamed ‘The Rapist’ and allegedly drove around naked in 2015 three years before he was hired by the Met, it has been reported.

Wayne Couzens’ ex-colleagues at the Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CNC), where he joined in March 2011, reportedly gave him the nickname because he made some female officers feel uncomfortable,

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating three other causes for concern, according to the Guardian:

The IOPC said it was also investigating allegations the Met may not have properly investigated claims against Couzens days before he attacked Everard.

The IOPC said it was carrying out an investigation into alleged Met failures to properly investigate two allegations of indecent exposure linked to Couzens in London in February 2021.

The IOPC is also investigating alleged Kent police failures “to investigate an indecent exposure incident linked to PC Couzens in Kent in 2015” six years before he attacked Everard.

How on earth was a man about whom these concerns had been raised able to get into the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Squad? You would think he would have gone through the highest possible level of vetting for that.

Is there something about the culture of the Met Police and, in fact, other Police forces that doesn’t pick up on very obvious red flags. Back in March, former Nottinghamshire Chief Constable Susanne Fish told BBC Woman’s Hour that there was a toxic culture in the force:

Asked what she meant by institutional misogyny in the way the police handled the vigil, Ms Fish told Woman’s Hour that while there were “many good people” in policing, it was about the “mindset” and “culture” of the institution and how decisions were made.

“I think there is still significant parts of policing where there is a very toxic culture of sexism, of misogyny that objectifies women,” she added.

If that is the opinion of someone who was very senior, what must it be like for those at the other end of the power dynamic?

Women across the country need to see some humility from the Met and a very clear course of action to make sure that any red flags, like those that were there for Sarah Everard’s murderer are acted upon.  Otherwise how can we have confidence in the force that is supposed to be there to protect Londoners and those who visit our capital city?

One Comment

  • Marco 29th Sep '21 - 10:19pm

    This certainly raises serious concerns and difficult questions, however the fact is not all red flags can be acted on.

    Surely nobody is suggesting that anyone could be barred from certain jobs based on a nickname given to them by colleagues a decade ago?

