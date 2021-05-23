Robert Harrison

How YOU can support EU citizens in the UK

By | Sun 23rd May 2021 - 10:52 am

Put yourself forward to be a member of the EU Citizens’ Panel.

Many members of the Liberal Democrats will have been horrified to hear about the treatment of EU citizens arriving in the UK, as reported in the Guardian, Politico and other newspapers. 

Unfortunately, this is only the tip of the iceberg. There are cases of European citizens who have lived among us for many years suddenly finding themselves unwelcome with questions being raised about their entitlement to healthcare and even school places for their children. This was not supposed to happen. EU citizens were told “nothing would change” after Brexit and it was one of the negotiating positions of the European Commission during the withdrawal negotiations. The principle set out in the  Withdrawal Agreement was that those Europeans living in the UK at the end of the transition period would continue to maintain their rights. It is simply not happening.

The Withdrawal Agreement set up an Independent Monitoring Authority to monitor the implementation of the citizens rights aspects and its website can be found here

The Authority is now looking for members to join its Citizens’ Panel to support the work of the authority. This is an excellent opportunity for members of our party who also hold another nationality to get involved and support our fellow citizens. Applications close June 11 (or earlier) and can be made at this link

Please encourage others to get involved.

 

 

* Rob Harrison is a former Chair of the LibDems in Europe local party and is currently a member of the Federal Policy Committee. He is also Secretary of LDEG who will be encouraging their members to apply for membership of the Citizens Panel. He holds British, German and Australian nationalities.

