Howard Sykes condemns “appalling” arson attack on Oldham Council leader’s car

By | Tue 13th July 2021 - 7:49 pm

In the early hours of this morning, a car belonging to Cllr Arooj Shah was firebombed. Thankfully, nobody was hurt.

From the Oldham Times:

A force spokesman said: “Police were called just before 1:30am on Tuesday, July 13 to reports of a vehicle on fire in the Glodwick area in Oldham.

“Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service attended along with police, and it was established that the vehicle was deliberately ignited, also causing slight damage to a neighbouring property.

“The fire was extinguished, no-one was injured, and officers are investigating the circumstances.”

Lib Dem Group Leader Cllr Howard Sykes condemned the attack and called on people to stand together in the face of such appalling acts:

This attack is appalling.  It is a frightening attack on an individual, but it is also demonstrates the threat to people in public life and stops decent people from being involved in it.

This cannot be allowed to continue, and not only must we stop this criminal attack, but also the abusive approach that has been too much of the politics in Oldham recently, and the UK, in recent years.

Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity, with respect, and with fairness.  Abuse and “dog-whistle” politics can have no part in our society.

This is a time when we must stand together.  If you are a decent, fair-minded person, you must stand up against this appalling attack, and defend the values of our country – honesty, decency and fairness.

 

